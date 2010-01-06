|
Global Smart Water Management Market Report 2021: Growth, Trends, Impact of COVID-19, and Forecasts to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Smart Water Management Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Smart Water Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 12.5% over the forecast period (2021-2026). The worldwide demand for water, as a result of the growing population, increasing urbanization, and the need to address the cost implications of maintaining an aging infrastructure, is among the major driving factors for the growth of the smart water management market.
The smart water management products consist of sensors, smart meters, communication infrastructure, and software that enables two-way communication, thus allowing users to gather actionable information and make informed decisions about optimized water distribution and usage. The global water scarcity trends are the sole reason to justify the increasing innovations in this sector and growing adoption. The UN World Water Development Report suggests that by 2050, a quarter of the people will reside in an area affected by the recurring and chronic scarcity of freshwater.
The market comprises technology giants that include IBM, Schneider Electric, Hitachi Ltd, Utility Systems, SUEZ Group, etc., who provide smart water management solutions with advanced cloud-based monitoring technologies, smart meter manufacturers (Honeywell, Sensus, etc.), and software providers, like Esri, i20Water Solutions, etc. are continuously innovating new solutions for the prevention of water wastage.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments globally to think of measures to scale up the adoption of water-efficient technologies and introduce better water management practices since the spread of coronavirus has profoundly impacted the water industry. For instance, according to AWWA and the AMWA, the combined water and wastewater sector impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the US is calculated to be more than USD 27 billion. Millions of American citizens who have lost their jobs during the crisis are at risk of losing running water if they fall behind with bill payments in the coming months, as water utilities in several states have not suspended the policy of shutoffs for non-payment, unlike the UK.
Furthermore, the demand for IoT-enabled advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) smart water meters is increasing due to their real-time visualization, leak detection, and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, among other benefits. For instance, in January 2020, Esri announced its partnership with Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI). Esri’s ArcGIS Utility Network Management is expected to be offered to customers in the electric, gas, and water utility industries. The geographic information system (GIS) and OSI’s monarch operational technology (OT) platform does the job for these facilities. Additionally, Industry 4.0 has been witnessing the amalgamation of industrial IoT and smart water management.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest Growth
March 2021 – SUEZ and Schneider Electric established a joint venture to strengthen their position in developing innovative digital water solutions. This joint venture would support municipal water operators and industrial players in accelerating their digital transformations by providing a unique range of software solutions for planning, maintenance, operation, and optimization of water treatment infrastructure.
1.2 Scope of the Study
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Growing Need to Manage the Increasing Global Demand for Water
4.5.2 Increasing Demand to Reduce Non-revenue Water Losses
4.6 Market Challenges
4.6.1 Lack of Capital Investments to Install Infrastructure
5.1.1 Solution
5.1.1.1 Asset Management
5.1.1.2 Distribution Network Monitoring
5.1.1.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
5.1.1.4 Meter Data Management (MDM)
5.1.1.5 Analytics
5.1.1.6 Other Solutions
5.1.2 Service
5.1.2.1 Managed Services
5.1.2.2 Professional Services
5.2 End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.3 Industrial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6.1.1 ABB Ltd.
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 Suez Group
6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.5 Schneider Electric (+ Aveva)
6.1.6 Siemens AG
6.1.7 Utility Systems (Micro Mega Holdings Limited)
6.1.8 Hitachi Ltd.
6.1.9 Arad Group
6.1.10 TaKaDu Limited
6.1.11 Sensus Inc. (Xylem Inc.)
6.1.12 Itron Inc.
6.1.13 i2O Water Ltd.
6.1.14 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.1.15 Esri Geographic Information System Company
