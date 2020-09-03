13:01 | 03.09.2020

The “Smart Water Meter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global smart water meter market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Owing to rapid urbanization and the rising global population, there has been an increase in the demand for water around the world. As a result, the conventionally used analog metering systems are gradually being replaced by smart water meters. This can be attributed to their ability to offer instant and real-time information about water consumption to individuals and the authorities. In addition to this, these meters help in reducing the overall labor cost, keeping track of the exact usage of water and offering a relatively more accurate billing with the ability to detect thefts. Smart water meters also aid water utilities in monitoring consumer usage and adjusting the prices as per the season or time of the day. At present, the demand for smart water meters is escalating across the globe as they enable users to conserve water. In addition to this, these meters are tamper-proof and allow utilities to remotely cut-off water supply in case of overdue bills. Moreover, governments in numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to ensure that every household and business firm is offered a smart meter. Some of the other factors that are impelling the market growth include the easy availability of smart water meters, the growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT)-based devices, and the development of smart cities across the globe. Furthermore, the development of LPWA (low power wide area) network technologies that provide enhanced coverage and connectivity for smart water meters is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Badger Meter Kamstrup A/S Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Landis+Gyr Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated) Sensus (Xylem Inc.) Itron Inc. Zenner Neptune Technology Group (Roper Technologies)

How has the global smart water meter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regional markets? What is the breakup of the market based on the product? What is the breakup of the market based on the meter type? What is the breakup of the market based on the configuration type? What is the breakup of the market based on the component? What is the breakup of the market based on the application? What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry? What is the structure of the global smart water meter market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

