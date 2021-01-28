|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:37 | 28.01.2021
Global Smart Water Meter Market Report 2020: Demand for Holistic Non-revenue Water Reduction is Driving the Adoption of AMI-based Meters – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Water Conservation Policies Fuelling Growth Opportunities in the Global Smart Water Meter Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Water utilities around the world are modernizing their water infrastructure to optimize efficiency, improve sustainability, and enhance infrastructure’s resilience to disruptions. In the process of rehabilitation and modernization, water conservation and non-revenue water (NRW) reduction have become core objectives. Smart water meters have become an essential tool to help end users optimize water resource, monitor leaks, and provide high-quality customer service, which translates into significantly enhanced economic and environmental sustainability.
LPWAN solutions such as SigFox, LoraWAN, WiZE, Wi-SUN, NB-IoT, and LTE-M have enhanced adoption and penetration of AMI-based smart water meter solutions on the back of seamless connectivity and near-real-time visualization of consumption data. Smart water meters have also helped end users reduce their consumption by as much as 15%. Features including remote shutoff capability, smartphone app data visualization, and leak monitoring and detection are the main value adds offered by smart water metering solution providers.
Water utilities, especially in North America and Europe, are transitioning from automated meter reading (AMR) to automated metering infrastructure (AMI) for advantages including reduction of labour, bi-directional communication, and NRW management capabilities. Smart city investments expected to pick up again after a pause in 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic would fuel smart water meter adoption.
What factors are influencing the growth of the global smart water meter market, and to what extent has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market?
What factors influence the growth of regional markets?
Who are the key players offering network communication and meter data management solutions?
Which countries offer the best growth opportunities?
5-Step Process to Transformational Growth
Strategic Imperatives for Smart Water Meter Suppliers
Market Segmentation
Market Definitions
Smart Water Metering Solution Value Chain
LPWAN Architecture for Smart Water Meters
Drivers and Restraints
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by End User
Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Unit Shipment Forecast by End User
Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Unit Shipment Forecast by End User
Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Unit Shipment Forecast by End User
Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Unit Shipment Forecast by End User
Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Unit Shipment Forecast by End User
Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Disruptive Technologies
New Business Models
Competitive Landscape Trends
Industry Trends
Social and Demographic Trends
Top Predictions for the Global Smart Water Meter Market
Growth Opportunity 2 – MaaS Business Model
Growth Opportunity 3 – Asia-Pacific and Middle East Growth Potential
Growth Opportunity 4 – Partnerships
Growth Opportunity 5 – Investment/M&A
Growth Opportunity 7 – Upsell/Cross-sell
Growth Opportunities Matrix
Prioritised Opportunities Through Implementation
Legal Disclaimer
