15:37 | 28.01.2021
Global Smart Water Meter Market Report 2020: Demand for Holistic Non-revenue Water Reduction is Driving the Adoption of AMI-based Meters – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Water Conservation Policies Fuelling Growth Opportunities in the Global Smart Water Meter Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Water utilities around the world are modernizing their water infrastructure to optimize efficiency, improve sustainability, and enhance infrastructure’s resilience to disruptions. In the process of rehabilitation and modernization, water conservation and non-revenue water (NRW) reduction have become core objectives. Smart water meters have become an essential tool to help end users optimize water resource, monitor leaks, and provide high-quality customer service, which translates into significantly enhanced economic and environmental sustainability.

LPWAN solutions such as SigFox, LoraWAN, WiZE, Wi-SUN, NB-IoT, and LTE-M have enhanced adoption and penetration of AMI-based smart water meter solutions on the back of seamless connectivity and near-real-time visualization of consumption data. Smart water meters have also helped end users reduce their consumption by as much as 15%. Features including remote shutoff capability, smartphone app data visualization, and leak monitoring and detection are the main value adds offered by smart water metering solution providers.

Water utilities, especially in North America and Europe, are transitioning from automated meter reading (AMR) to automated metering infrastructure (AMI) for advantages including reduction of labour, bi-directional communication, and NRW management capabilities. Smart city investments expected to pick up again after a pause in 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic would fuel smart water meter adoption.
Key Issues Addressed
What is the current market situation, and what is the expected market growth rate?

What factors are influencing the growth of the global smart water meter market, and to what extent has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market?

What factors influence the growth of regional markets?

Who are the key players offering network communication and meter data management solutions?

Which countries offer the best growth opportunities?
Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Dashboard
Purpose of this Experiential Study

5-Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Smart Water Meter Suppliers
2. Growth Environment – Market Overview
Project Overview

Market Segmentation

Market Definitions

Smart Water Metering Solution Value Chain

LPWAN Architecture for Smart Water Meters

Drivers and Restraints
3. Market Forecast
Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion
4. North America
Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. Europe
Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion
6. Asia-Pacific
Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion
7. Middle East and Africa
Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion
8. Latin America
Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Visioning Scenarios
Macro to Micro Visioning

Disruptive Technologies

New Business Models

Competitive Landscape Trends

Industry Trends

Social and Demographic Trends

Top Predictions for the Global Smart Water Meter Market
10. Growth Pipeline
Levers for Growth
11. Vision and Strategy – Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1 – LTE-based Cellular LPWAN Technology

Growth Opportunity 2 – MaaS Business Model

Growth Opportunity 3 – Asia-Pacific and Middle East Growth Potential

Growth Opportunity 4 – Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 5 – Investment/M&A
12. Brand and Demand – Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 6 – Brand Positioning

Growth Opportunity 7 – Upsell/Cross-sell
13. Growth Opportunities Matrix
Identifying Your Company’s Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities Matrix
14. Growth Strategy and Implementation
Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritised Opportunities Through Implementation

Legal Disclaimer
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxxi3t
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005697/en/

