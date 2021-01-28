15:37 | 28.01.2021

Global Smart Water Meter Market Report 2020: Demand for Holistic Non-revenue Water Reduction is Driving the Adoption of AMI-based Meters – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Water Conservation Policies Fuelling Growth Opportunities in the Global Smart Water Meter Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Water utilities around the world are modernizing their water infrastructure to optimize efficiency, improve sustainability, and enhance infrastructure’s resilience to disruptions. In the process of rehabilitation and modernization, water conservation and non-revenue water (NRW) reduction have become core objectives. Smart water meters have become an essential tool to help end users optimize water resource, monitor leaks, and provide high-quality customer service, which translates into significantly enhanced economic and environmental sustainability. LPWAN solutions such as SigFox, LoraWAN, WiZE, Wi-SUN, NB-IoT, and LTE-M have enhanced adoption and penetration of AMI-based smart water meter solutions on the back of seamless connectivity and near-real-time visualization of consumption data. Smart water meters have also helped end users reduce their consumption by as much as 15%. Features including remote shutoff capability, smartphone app data visualization, and leak monitoring and detection are the main value adds offered by smart water metering solution providers. Water utilities, especially in North America and Europe, are transitioning from automated meter reading (AMR) to automated metering infrastructure (AMI) for advantages including reduction of labour, bi-directional communication, and NRW management capabilities. Smart city investments expected to pick up again after a pause in 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic would fuel smart water meter adoption.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current market situation, and what is the expected market growth rate? What factors are influencing the growth of the global smart water meter market, and to what extent has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market? What factors influence the growth of regional markets? Who are the key players offering network communication and meter data management solutions? Which countries offer the best growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study 5-Step Process to Transformational Growth Strategic Imperatives for Smart Water Meter Suppliers

2. Growth Environment – Market Overview

Project Overview Market Segmentation Market Definitions Smart Water Metering Solution Value Chain LPWAN Architecture for Smart Water Meters Drivers and Restraints

3. Market Forecast

Revenue Forecast Unit Shipment Forecast by Region Unit Shipment Forecast by End User Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Discussion

4. North America

Revenue Forecast Unit Shipment Forecast by End User Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Europe

Revenue Forecast Unit Shipment Forecast by End User Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Discussion

6. Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast Unit Shipment Forecast by End User Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Discussion

7. Middle East and Africa

Revenue Forecast Unit Shipment Forecast by End User Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Discussion

8. Latin America

Revenue Forecast Unit Shipment Forecast by End User Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning Disruptive Technologies New Business Models Competitive Landscape Trends Industry Trends Social and Demographic Trends Top Predictions for the Global Smart Water Meter Market

10. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

11. Vision and Strategy – Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 – LTE-based Cellular LPWAN Technology Growth Opportunity 2 – MaaS Business Model Growth Opportunity 3 – Asia-Pacific and Middle East Growth Potential Growth Opportunity 4 – Partnerships Growth Opportunity 5 – Investment/M&A

12. Brand and Demand – Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 6 – Brand Positioning Growth Opportunity 7 – Upsell/Cross-sell

13. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company’s Growth Zone Growth Opportunities Matrix

14. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company Prioritised Opportunities Through Implementation Legal Disclaimer

15. Appendix

