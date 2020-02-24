19:22 | 24.02.2020

Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Projected to Grow from $4.54 Billion in 2018 to $37.6 Billion by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Analysis by Type and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. According to this, report the global solar photovoltaic glass market was valued at $4.54 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $37.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2019 to 2026. Photovoltaic (PV) glass integrates solar cells to convert solar energy into electricity. The solar cells are fixed between two glass panes with a filling of special resin. These resins securely wrap solar cells from all sides. Each cell is connected with two electrical connections and is attached to other cells to form a module. Supportive government regulations toward installation of solar PV plants drives the demand for solar PV glasses. In addition, growth in demand for solar systems in residential, commercial, and utility-scale boosts the growth of the solar PV glass market. However, high cost involved in installation, storage, and purchase of solar devices is expected to hamper the growth of the market. The global solar PV glass market is yet to explore its full potential. The rise in demand for renewable energy is expected to offer growth opportunities to the market. The market is also driven by domestic content laws and rise in photovoltaic panel installation projects, owing to expiration of federal investment tax credit (ITC). The global solar PV glass market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. By type, it is classified into anti-reflective coated glass, tempered glass, TCO glass, and others. By end-use industry, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and utility-scale. Region wise, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building. It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the solar photovoltaic glass market from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. Major countries in four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market. The key drivers, restraints, and Solar photovoltaic glass market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study. The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Findings of the Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market:

In 2018, the Asia-Pacific market held a share of over 68% in the solar photovoltaic glass market size. The tempered glass segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the solar PV glass market share during the forecast period. The anti-reflective coated glass segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.6% by 2026. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the solar photovoltaic glass market in 2018 and LAMEA is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The qualitative data in the report aims on the solar PV glass market trends, dynamics, and developments in the solar photovoltaic glass industry while the quantitative data provides information about the market share and market size in terms of revenue and volume.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description 1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders 1.3. Key Market Segments 1.4. Research Methodology

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings 2.2. CXO Perspective

Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope 3.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview 3.3. Key Forces Shaping Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market 3.4. Market Evolution/Industry Roadmap 3.5. Value Chain Analysis 3.6. Impact Of Government Regulations On The Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market 3.7. Patent Analysis 3.8. Case Studies 3.9. Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market, By Type

4.1. Overview 4.2. Anti-Reflective Coated Glass 4.3. Tempered Glass 4.4. Tco Glass 4.5. Others

Chapter 5: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market, By End-Use Industry

5.1. Overview 5.2. Residential 5.3. Commercial 5.4. Utility-Scale

Chapter 6: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market, By Region

6.1. Overview 6.2. North America 6.3. Europe 6.4. Asia-Pacific 6.5. LAMEA

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction 7.2. Product Mapping Of Top 10 Player 7.3. Competitive Heatmap

Chapter 8: Company Profiles:

8.1. Onyx Solar Group Llc 8.2. Shenzhen Topray Solar Co., Ltd. 8.3. Borosil Glass Works Limited 8.4. Trina Solar 8.5. Ja Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. 8.6. Sharp Corporation 8.7. Brite Solar 8.8. Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. 8.9. Gruppostg. 8.10. Polysolar For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqb5y9

