14:14 | 29.09.2020

Global Solar Tracker Market Report 2020: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2014-2019 & 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Solar Tracker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global solar tracker market experienced robust growth during 2014-2019 A significant increase in the number of solar panel installations across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting various solar energy projects driving the market growth. Due to the increasing preference for renewable energy sources among the masses and the growing emphasis on utility-scale projects, solar trackers are being deployed across the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of more efficient and cost-effective solar photovoltaics and concentrated photovoltaics, are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. These systems are innovatively designed to facilitate low-cost power generation. Other factors, including increasing off-grid energy demand, along with the integration of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global solar tracker market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global solar tracker market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global solar tracker market? What are the key regional markets? What is the breakup of the market based on the type? What is the breakup of the market based on the tracking type? What is the breakup of the market based on the technology? What is the breakup of the market based on the application? What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry? What is the structure of the global solar tracker market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Market Segmentation: Breakup by Type:

Active Solar Tracker Passive Solar Tracker

Breakup by Tracking Type:

Single Axis Tracking HSAT (Horizontal Single Axis Trackers) VSAT (Vertical Single Axis Trackers) TSAT (Titled Single Axis Trackers) PSAT (Polar Aligned Single Axis Trackers) Dual Axis Tracking TTDAT (Tip-Tilt Dual Axis Trackers) AADAT (Azimuth-Altitude Dual Axis Trackers)

Breakup by Technology:

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

Breakup by Application:

Utility Sector Residential Sector Commercial Sector

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others Latin America Brazil Mexico Others Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned

Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd. Array Technologies Inc. Convert Italia SpA (Valmont Industries Inc.) DEGER energie GmbH & Co KG First Solar Inc. Nextracker Inc. (Flex Ltd.) Powerway Renewable Energy Co. (SinoTech Power Group) Soltec Energias Renovables S.L. Sunpower Corporation (Total S.A.). For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja8z9b

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005649/en/