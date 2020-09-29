|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:14 | 29.09.2020
Global Solar Tracker Market Report 2020: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2014-2019 & 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Solar Tracker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global solar tracker market experienced robust growth during 2014-2019
A significant increase in the number of solar panel installations across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting various solar energy projects driving the market growth. Due to the increasing preference for renewable energy sources among the masses and the growing emphasis on utility-scale projects, solar trackers are being deployed across the residential, commercial and industrial sectors.
Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of more efficient and cost-effective solar photovoltaics and concentrated photovoltaics, are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. These systems are innovatively designed to facilitate low-cost power generation.
Other factors, including increasing off-grid energy demand, along with the integration of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global solar tracker market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global solar tracker market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the tracking type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global solar tracker market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Passive Solar Tracker
HSAT (Horizontal Single Axis Trackers)
VSAT (Vertical Single Axis Trackers)
TSAT (Titled Single Axis Trackers)
PSAT (Polar Aligned Single Axis Trackers)
Dual Axis Tracking
TTDAT (Tip-Tilt Dual Axis Trackers)
AADAT (Azimuth-Altitude Dual Axis Trackers)
Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)
Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)
Residential Sector
Commercial Sector
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Array Technologies Inc.
Convert Italia SpA (Valmont Industries Inc.)
DEGER energie GmbH & Co KG
First Solar Inc.
Nextracker Inc. (Flex Ltd.)
Powerway Renewable Energy Co. (SinoTech Power Group)
Soltec Energias Renovables S.L.
Sunpower Corporation (Total S.A.).
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja8z9b
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer