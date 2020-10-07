15:53 | 07.10.2020

Global Solid State Batteries Market Trajectory & Analytics 2020 – Global Market Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Solid State Batteries – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solid State Batteries estimated at US$119.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 43.4% over the period 2020-2027. Thin-Film, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 37.7% CAGR and reach US$264.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 45% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $32.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 50.6% CAGR

The Solid State Batteries market in the U. S. is estimated at US$32.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$357.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 49.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36.5% and 40.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 38.8% CAGR. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

BrightVolt, Inc. Cymbet Corporation Excellatron Solid State, LLC Infinite Power Solution, Inc. Planar Energy Robert Bosch GmbH Solid Power, Inc. STMicroelectronics NV Toyota Motor Corporation

