15:53 | 07.10.2020
Global Solid State Batteries Market Trajectory & Analytics 2020 – Global Market Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Solid State Batteries – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solid State Batteries estimated at US$119.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 43.4% over the period 2020-2027. Thin-Film, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 37.7% CAGR and reach US$264.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 45% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Cymbet Corporation
Excellatron Solid State, LLC
Infinite Power Solution, Inc.
Planar Energy
Robert Bosch GmbH
Solid Power, Inc.
STMicroelectronics NV
Toyota Motor Corporation
Solid State Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msrt99
