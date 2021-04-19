|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:09 | 19.10.2021
Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) – by Type, Crop Type and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Specialty Fertilizers Market Research Report by Type, Crop Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Specialty Fertilizers Market size was estimated at USD 34.94 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 38.70 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.09% reaching USD 65.70 billion by 2026.
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Specialty Fertilizers Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Specialty Fertilizers Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Specialty Fertilizers Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Specialty Fertilizers Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Specialty Fertilizers Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Specialty Fertilizers Market?
Adoption of precision farming technology
Innovative and cost-effective crop nutrition products
Growing of organic fertilizers
Growing environmental concerns to promote the adoption of specialty fertilizers
Agzon Agro Pvt Ltd
Brandt, Inc.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
Compo Expert GmbH
Coromandel International Limited
Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited
Eurochem Group
Haifa Group
ICL Specialty Fertilizers
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co LTD
Koch Fertilizer, LLC
Kugler Company
Nufarm Limited
Nutrien Ltd.
OCI NV
OCP Group
Plant Food Company, Inc.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A
The Mosaic Company
Valagro S.p.A
Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc.
Yara International ASA
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9uc24
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer