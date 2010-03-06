11:25 | 17.08.2020

Global Steam Boilers Market for Thermal Power Plant & Oil Refinery, 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Steam Boiler Market for Thermal Power Plant and Oil Refinery – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global steam boiler market for thermal power plant and oil refinery is expected to record a CAGR of over 1.5% during the forecast period. The growth is expected to increase due to an increase in the number of thermal power plants and refineries across the world. The primary factors that are expected to drive the market are the upcoming thermal power plants and refineries across the world. An increase in thermal power plants and refineries is obvious to increase the steam boiler market during the forecast period. However, increasing focus on renewable sources for electricity generation is expected to decrease the count of coal-powered thermal plants, which is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Highlights

Water-tube boiler is one of the prominent segments under steam boiler, and these broilers are primarily used in thermal power plants to generate steam to rotate the steam turbine and generate electricity. With the set of targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2020 and 2050, the European Union is expected to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 80%-95% by 2050. To abide by the targets, the European Union is expected to increase its investment to increase the efficiencies of the thermal power plants and to reduce CO2 emissions. Thus, increase in efficiency is expected provide an opportunity for the steam boiler market with better technologies and negligible heat losses in the European countries. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market with the highest number of existing and upcoming thermal power plants and oil refineries around the region.

Market Trends Water Tube Boilers to Dominate the Market

Water-tube boilers are used to generate vapor from the water that flows through tubes and is heated by the combustion of various fossil fuels, like coal and natural gas. The vapor generated is sent to the steam turbine at a high pressure of around 250 bar that rotates the turbine, and thus, helps to generate electricity. Water-tube boilers have higher efficiency and have a pressure range of around 250 bars. It requires less time to raise steam pressure, provides greater flexibility for responding to load changes, and provides a greater ability to operate at high rates of steam generation. During 2019, there were around 8,600 thermal power plants that use water tube boilers to generate vapor or steam to rotate the turbines and generate electricity. Water is boiled on a set of tubes by burning fossil fuels, such as coal, gas, and oil. Natural gas-operated power plants are the most eco-friendly power plants that generate a considerable amount of carbon emissions, as compared to oil and coal. During January 2020, there is nearly 343 pre-construction coal-powered thermal power plants across the world. The pre-construction plants are estimated to have a capacity of around 299 gigawatts. China is the major country to have the highest number of under-construction coal-powered plants. Construction of these plants is estimated to increase the market growth of steam boilers in the near future.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Landscape

As of 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the highest number of thermal power plants and refineries. With the increasing population and the growth of urbanization in the region, the demand for energy and power is expected to get increase during the forecast period. During 2019, there were around 2,300 thermal power plants in the region, and the majority of them are coal operated. Around 64% of the total thermal power plants present get operated by coal, the reason being the cheaper price of coal compared to other fuels. But with the rising consciousness of climate change, the region is likely to decline the uses of coal-powered plants in the near future. During January 2020, there were nearly 150 planned coal-powered plants in the region. Construction of these plants is expected to increase the market growth of steam boilers during the upcoming years. Apart from power plants, the region contributes to nearly 35% of the global refining capacity and is expected to add to its refining capacity during the forecast period. China is the prominent country in the region that contributed 15.6% of the world’s oil refining capacity in 2018. Moreover, the country is planning to make up 44% of the crude oil refining capacity in the region in 2023. Pulau Muara Besar Refinery & Petrochemical Complex in China is one of the prominent refineries in the region, with 14 million metric ton per annum capacity, which is expected to get completed by 2022. Lon Son Refiney in Vietnam, Sihanoukville Oil Refinery in Cambodia, and Ratnagiri in India, are few other under-construction and planned refineries in the region that are expected to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global steam boiler market for thermal power plant and oil refinery is moderately fragmented. The key players in the market include Alfa Laval AB, Victory Energy Operations LLC, Babcock Wanson Ltd, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc., Fulton Boiler Works Inc., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd, General Electric Company, Clayton Industries, and ThyssenKrupp Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study 1.2 Market Definition 1.3 Study Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction 4.2 Steam Boiler Market for Thermal Power Plant and Oil Refineries in USD billion, till 2025 4.3 Existing Thermal Power Plant, by Location and Fuel Type in 2018 4.4 Recent Trends and Developments 4.5 Government Policies and Regulations 4.6 Market Dynamics 4.6.1 Drivers 4.6.2 Restraints 4.7 Supply Chain Analysis 4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type 5.1.1 Water Tube Boiler 5.1.2 Fire Tube Boiler 5.2 Geography 5.2.1 North America 5.2.2 Europe 5.2.3 Asia-Pacific 5.2.4 South America 5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements 6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players 6.3 Company Profiles 6.3.1 Alfa Laval AB 6.3.2 Victory Energy Operations LLC 6.3.3 Babcock Wanson Ltd. 6.3.4 Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd. 6.3.5 Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc. 6.3.6 Fulton Boiler Works Inc. 6.3.7 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. 6.3.8 General Electric Company 6.3.9 Clayton Industries 6.3.10 ThyssenKrupp Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

