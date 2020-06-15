10:25 | 15.06.2020

Global Strategic Business Report on Granite, Marble and Stone Market 2020 with Global Competitor Market Shares – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Granite, Marble and Stone – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Granite, Marble and Stone market worldwide will grow by a projected 5 Trillion Metric Tons, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Granite, Marble and Stone, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.5% and reach a market size of 23 Trillion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Granite, Marble and Stone market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions. As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 121.4 Billion Metric Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 126.9 Billion Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Granite, Marble and Stone segment will reach a market size of 1.3 Trillion Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Granite, Marble and Stone market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.6 Trillion Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures Recent Market Activity Global Dimension Stone Industry China, Brazil, and India: Leading Producers of Granite Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth Global Market Outlook Asia-Pacific: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Crushed Stone Market Worldwide Noteworthy Granite, Stone & Marble Trends Summarized Trends in Interior Design: Stone, Tile and Marble Marble Cladding Trends Natural Stone Trends Global Competitor Market Shares Granite, Marble and Stone Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen Drives Healthy Market Growth Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone’s Attractiveness and Applicability Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Offer Positive Outlook for Granite, Marble and Stone Government Funding – Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit Market Expansion Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring Quarries to Remain Relevant Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land Transportation Population Growth & Urbanization Boosts Demand for Granite, Marble and Stone Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce Environmental Desecration Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production

