10:25 | 15.06.2020
Global Strategic Business Report on Granite, Marble and Stone Market 2020 with Global Competitor Market Shares – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Granite, Marble and Stone – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Granite, Marble and Stone market worldwide will grow by a projected 5 Trillion Metric Tons, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Granite, Marble and Stone, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.5% and reach a market size of 23 Trillion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Granite, Marble and Stone market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 121.4 Billion Metric Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 126.9 Billion Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Granite, Marble and Stone segment will reach a market size of 1.3 Trillion Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Granite, Marble and Stone market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.6 Trillion Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Recent Market Activity
Global Dimension Stone Industry
China, Brazil, and India: Leading Producers of Granite
Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Crushed Stone Market Worldwide
Noteworthy Granite, Stone & Marble Trends Summarized
Trends in Interior Design: Stone, Tile and Marble
Marble Cladding Trends
Natural Stone Trends
Global Competitor Market Shares
Granite, Marble and Stone Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone’s Attractiveness and Applicability
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry
Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects
Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Offer Positive Outlook for Granite, Marble and Stone
Government Funding – Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand
Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit Market Expansion
Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations
Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials
While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise
Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business
Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects
With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring Quarries to Remain Relevant
Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry
Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land Transportation
Population Growth & Urbanization Boosts Demand for Granite, Marble and Stone
Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage
Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce Environmental Desecration
Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production
