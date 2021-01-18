3:37 | 19.01.2021

Global Superfood Powders Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats – Technavio

The superfood powders market is expected to grow by USD 5.61 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The adoption of online distribution channels is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the fluctuating price of superfoods will hamper the market growth.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for superfood powders in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Aduna Ltd. Barleans Organic Oils LLC Creative Nature Ltd. Nature’s Superfoods Sports Supplements Ltd. Suncore Foods Inc. Sunfood Superlife Co. Pte Ltd. Unilever Group and Your Superfoods Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024 Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product placement Organic – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Conventional – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments Comparison by Distribution channel placement Offline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Online – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview Geographic Landscape Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – Supply led growth Volume driver – External factors Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets Price driver – Inflation Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Aduna Ltd. Barleans Organic Oils LLC Creative Nature Ltd. Nature’s Superfoods Sports Supplements Ltd. Suncore Foods, Inc. Sunfood Superlife Co. Pte Ltd. Unilever Group Your Superfoods Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

