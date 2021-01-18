|
3:37 | 19.01.2021
Global Superfood Powders Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats – Technavio
The superfood powders market is expected to grow by USD 5.61 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia.
The adoption of online distribution channels is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the fluctuating price of superfoods will hamper the market growth.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for superfood powders in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
Aduna Ltd.
Barleans Organic Oils LLC
Creative Nature Ltd.
Nature’s Superfoods
Sports Supplements Ltd.
Suncore Foods Inc.
Sunfood
Superlife Co. Pte Ltd.
Unilever Group
and Your Superfoods Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005560/en/