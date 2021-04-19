12:20 | 15.12.2021

Global Temporary Power Industry to 2027 – Mobile Gas Turbines Emerge to Provide Fast and Reliable Power Supply During Emergencies – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Temporary Power – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Temporary Power estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10% CAGR to reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.7% share of the global Temporary Power market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Temporary Power market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.

Other Fuel Types Segment Corners a 10.6% Share in 2020

In the global Other Fuel Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$456.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$668.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession An Insight into Temporary Power and Use Cases Temporary Power Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook Utilities Spearhead Demand for Temporary Power Systems Developed Regions Lead Global Market for Temporary Power

Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels Demand for Temporary Power Systems Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040 Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives Focus onto Temporary Power Systems Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand Temporary Power Poised to Benefit from Increasing Obsolescence of Permanent Power Plants in Several Nations As the Number of Events Organized Globally Continue to Grow, Demand Rises for Temporary Power Solutions Growing Use of Temporary Power Systems in Construction Industry Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities Drives Importance of Temporary Construction Power: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019 Rise in Penetration of Semi-Permanent Power Sources Rising Expenditure on T&D Networks: A Challenge for Temporary Power Market Mobile Gas Turbines Emerge to Provide Fast and Reliable Power Supply during Emergencies Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions Restrain Market Growth Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot Temporary Power Systems Complement Renewable Energy Supplies Northbound Trajectory in Renewable Energy Sector Augurs Well Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages Temporary Power in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent Downtime Temporary Power Market Poised to Benefit from Increasing Investments into Hybrid Power Solutions Innovations Steer Growth Momentum

