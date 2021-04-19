|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:20 | 15.12.2021
Global Temporary Power Industry to 2027 – Mobile Gas Turbines Emerge to Provide Fast and Reliable Power Supply During Emergencies – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Temporary Power – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Temporary Power estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10% CAGR to reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.7% share of the global Temporary Power market.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.
APR Energy
Ashtead Group Plc.
Atlas Copco AB
Caterpillar, Inc.
Cummins, Inc.
Diamond Environmental Services LLC
Herc Rentals, Inc.
Kohler Co.
Rental Solutions & Services LLC
Smart Energy Solutions
Speedy Hire Plc
Temp-Power, Inc.
Trinity Power Rentals, Inc.
United Rentals, Inc.
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Insight into Temporary Power and Use Cases
Temporary Power Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
Utilities Spearhead Demand for Temporary Power Systems
Developed Regions Lead Global Market for Temporary Power
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand
Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms
Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives Focus onto Temporary Power Systems
Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand
Temporary Power Poised to Benefit from Increasing Obsolescence of Permanent Power Plants in Several Nations
As the Number of Events Organized Globally Continue to Grow, Demand Rises for Temporary Power Solutions
Growing Use of Temporary Power Systems in Construction Industry
Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities Drives Importance of Temporary Construction Power: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
Rise in Penetration of Semi-Permanent Power Sources
Rising Expenditure on T&D Networks: A Challenge for Temporary Power Market
Mobile Gas Turbines Emerge to Provide Fast and Reliable Power Supply during Emergencies
Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions Restrain Market Growth
Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth
World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
Temporary Power Systems Complement Renewable Energy Supplies
Northbound Trajectory in Renewable Energy Sector Augurs Well
Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages
Temporary Power in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent Downtime
Temporary Power Market Poised to Benefit from Increasing Investments into Hybrid Power Solutions
Innovations Steer Growth Momentum
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer