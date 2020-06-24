15:10 | 24.06.2020

Global Tractors and Trailers Market (2019 to 2025) – by Trailer Type, Application, Horsepower, Region, Forecast & Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Tractors and Trailers Market by Trailer Type (Open trailers, Flatbed Trailer, Lowboy Trailers, Others), by Application (Industrial, Agriculture, Others), by Horsepower (Below 40 HP, 40-100 HP, Above 100 HP), by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Tractors and Trailers Market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for food and the increasing demand for agriculture production. The increase in agricultural activities around the world is leading to the high demand for tractors and trailers in order to transport goods from one place to another. COVID-19 is expected to have negative impact on the tractor and trailer market in 2020. With more farmers having the knowledge of latest technology, the Global Tractors and Trailers Market is anticipated to register high growth by 2025. Additionally, with government support and policies to encourage farming, the tractors and trailers market is also undergoing significant growth. Apart from agricultural activities, tractors and trailers also find application in the industrial and other commercial sectors. With automakers coming up with latest technology equipped tractors and trailer, the market is poised to grow at a healthy rate. The Global Tractors and Trailers Market is segmented based on trailer type, application, horsepower and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into the industrial, agriculture and others. The agriculture segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the next five years. Increasing number of agricultural activities and the demand for food grains are leading to the high demand of tractors and trailers. Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Global Tractors and Trailers Market owing to increasing agricultural activities in the region. Countries like China and India are leading agricultural producers and hence there is the high demand for tractors and trailers to load and unload the food grains in these countries.

Companies Mentioned

Escorts Group Mahindra Tractors John Deere Massey Ferguson Limited The Sonalika Group New Holland CNH Industrial N.V. Kubota Corp. ACE Tractors Captain Tractors Force Motors

Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Tractors and Trailers Market, in terms of value and volume. To classify and forecast the Global Tractors and Trailers Market based on trailer type, application, horsepower and regional distribution. To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Tractors and Trailers Market. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Tractors and Trailers Market. To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Tractors and Trailers Market. To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the Global Tractors and Trailers Market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Tractors and Trailers Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. Global Tractors and Trailers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.1.1. By Value & Volume 6.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.2.1. By Trailer Type (Open Trailers, Flatbed Trailer, Lowboy Trailers, Others) 6.2.2. By Application (Industrial, Agriculture, Others) 6.2.3. By Horsepower (Below 40 HP, 40-100 HP, Above 100 HP) 6.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, MEA) 6.2.5. By Company (2019) 6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7. Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Battery Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Tractors and Trailers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.2. Market Share & Forecast 8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Tractors and Trailers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.2. Market Share & Forecast 9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Tractors and Trailers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast 10.2. Market Share & Forecast 10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Tractors and Trailers Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast 11.2. Market Share & Forecast 11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers 12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape 15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjcvjk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005492/en/