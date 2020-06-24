|
Global Tractors and Trailers Market (2019 to 2025) – by Trailer Type, Application, Horsepower, Region, Forecast & Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Tractors and Trailers Market by Trailer Type (Open trailers, Flatbed Trailer, Lowboy Trailers, Others), by Application (Industrial, Agriculture, Others), by Horsepower (Below 40 HP, 40-100 HP, Above 100 HP), by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Tractors and Trailers Market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for food and the increasing demand for agriculture production.
The increase in agricultural activities around the world is leading to the high demand for tractors and trailers in order to transport goods from one place to another. COVID-19 is expected to have negative impact on the tractor and trailer market in 2020. With more farmers having the knowledge of latest technology, the Global Tractors and Trailers Market is anticipated to register high growth by 2025.
Additionally, with government support and policies to encourage farming, the tractors and trailers market is also undergoing significant growth. Apart from agricultural activities, tractors and trailers also find application in the industrial and other commercial sectors. With automakers coming up with latest technology equipped tractors and trailer, the market is poised to grow at a healthy rate.
The Global Tractors and Trailers Market is segmented based on trailer type, application, horsepower and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into the industrial, agriculture and others. The agriculture segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the next five years. Increasing number of agricultural activities and the demand for food grains are leading to the high demand of tractors and trailers.
Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Global Tractors and Trailers Market owing to increasing agricultural activities in the region. Countries like China and India are leading agricultural producers and hence there is the high demand for tractors and trailers to load and unload the food grains in these countries.
Mahindra Tractors
John Deere
Massey Ferguson Limited
The Sonalika Group
New Holland
CNH Industrial N.V.
Kubota Corp.
ACE Tractors
Captain Tractors
Force Motors
To classify and forecast the Global Tractors and Trailers Market based on trailer type, application, horsepower and regional distribution.
To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Tractors and Trailers Market.
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Tractors and Trailers Market.
To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Tractors and Trailers Market.
To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the Global Tractors and Trailers Market.
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Trailer Type (Open Trailers, Flatbed Trailer, Lowboy Trailers, Others)
6.2.2. By Application (Industrial, Agriculture, Others)
6.2.3. By Horsepower (Below 40 HP, 40-100 HP, Above 100 HP)
6.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, MEA)
6.2.5. By Company (2019)
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12.2. Challenges
