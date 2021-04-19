14:13 | 07.01.2022

Global Transmission Substation Market Report 2021-2030: Latest Developments in Substation Technology, Pricing and Costs Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Transmission Substation Market Report 2021-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The report is a comprehensive and up-to-date study of the global high voltage substation market. The report will analyse the current state of the global substation market, and forecast the demand and market size for high voltage substations, power transformers, and switchgears over the 2021-2030 period. The report focuses on high voltage substations of 110 kV and above levels. The report will also discuss the recent market trends and developments in the high voltage substation industry. It will also capture the latest developments in substation technology and study the pricing and costs trends. It will analyse the expected growth in high voltage substations, power transformers and switchgears, both in value and volume terms, across six regions-North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Further, the report will provide the demand and market forecast for high voltage substations, power transformers and switchgears for 15 key growth markets. These markets are ones with the largest substation expansion plans. The report will also profile key vendors operating in the transmission substation market.

Key Topics Covered:PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 2: GLOBAL HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATION MARKET

2.1 Market trends and developments Market overview and growth dynamics Trends in pricing and cost Developments in the equipment supplier segment 2.2 Technology trends and developments Recent advances in key equipment Switchgears Transformers Reactors Advances in GIS substations Eco-efficient alternatives to SF6 Focus on digital substations Substation automation technologies Developments in offshore substations Other developments 2.3 Project cost analysis Analysis of project cost HVDC HVAC Case study on new age substations Life cycle cost advantages associated with digital substations 2.4 Current state of the high voltage substation market, 2020 By voltage By region By type (AC and DC) 2.5 Expected demand outlook and market size, 2021-2030 Forecasted market size, 2021- 2030 (USD million) High voltage substation market Power transformers Switchgears 2.6 Key growth markets Brazil China Egypt India Germany Indonesia Mexico Poland Saudi Arabia South Africa Thailand Turkey UK USA Vietnam

PART 3: KEY VENDORS PROFILES

3.1 Key equipment manufacturers and suppliers 3.1.1 Baoding TianweiBaobian Electric Company Limited (TBEA) 3.2.1 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) 3.3.1 China XD Electric Co., Ltd. 3.4.1 Chint T&D 3.5.1 Efacec Power Solutions 3.6.1 Elektrozavod Holding Company 3.7.1 General Electric 3.8.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids 3.9.1 Hitachi Limited 3.10.1 Hyosung 3.11.1 Hyundai Electric 3.12.1 ILJIN Electric 3.13.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 3.14.1 Pinggao Group Company Limited 3.15.1 Power Technologies (Private) Limited 3.16.1 Shandong Power Equipment Company (SPECO) 3.17.1 Siemens AG 3.18.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited 3.19.1 Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd 3.20.1 Toshiba Corporation Each vendor profile will have data and information on: Product overview Revenue Recent developments Recent M&A deals Key recent contracts

PART 4: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcqhsc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005272/en/