14:13 | 07.01.2022
Global Transmission Substation Market Report 2021-2030: Latest Developments in Substation Technology, Pricing and Costs Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Transmission Substation Market Report 2021-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The report is a comprehensive and up-to-date study of the global high voltage substation market.
The report will analyse the current state of the global substation market, and forecast the demand and market size for high voltage substations, power transformers, and switchgears over the 2021-2030 period. The report focuses on high voltage substations of 110 kV and above levels.
The report will also discuss the recent market trends and developments in the high voltage substation industry. It will also capture the latest developments in substation technology and study the pricing and costs trends.
It will analyse the expected growth in high voltage substations, power transformers and switchgears, both in value and volume terms, across six regions-North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Further, the report will provide the demand and market forecast for high voltage substations, power transformers and switchgears for 15 key growth markets. These markets are ones with the largest substation expansion plans.
The report will also profile key vendors operating in the transmission substation market.
Market overview and growth dynamics
Trends in pricing and cost
Developments in the equipment supplier segment
2.2 Technology trends and developments
Recent advances in key equipment
Switchgears
Transformers
Reactors
Advances in GIS substations
Eco-efficient alternatives to SF6
Focus on digital substations
Substation automation technologies
Developments in offshore substations
Other developments
2.3 Project cost analysis
Analysis of project cost
HVDC
HVAC
Case study on new age substations
Life cycle cost advantages associated with digital substations
2.4 Current state of the high voltage substation market, 2020
By voltage
By region
By type (AC and DC)
2.5 Expected demand outlook and market size, 2021-2030
Forecasted market size, 2021- 2030 (USD million)
High voltage substation market
Power transformers
Switchgears
2.6 Key growth markets
Brazil
China
Egypt
India
Germany
Indonesia
Mexico
Poland
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Thailand
Turkey
UK
USA
Vietnam
3.1.1 Baoding TianweiBaobian Electric Company Limited (TBEA)
3.2.1 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
3.3.1 China XD Electric Co., Ltd.
3.4.1 Chint T&D
3.5.1 Efacec Power Solutions
3.6.1 Elektrozavod Holding Company
3.7.1 General Electric
3.8.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids
3.9.1 Hitachi Limited
3.10.1 Hyosung
3.11.1 Hyundai Electric
3.12.1 ILJIN Electric
3.13.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
3.14.1 Pinggao Group Company Limited
3.15.1 Power Technologies (Private) Limited
3.16.1 Shandong Power Equipment Company (SPECO)
3.17.1 Siemens AG
3.18.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited
3.19.1 Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd
3.20.1 Toshiba Corporation
Each vendor profile will have data and information on:
Product overview
Revenue
Recent developments
Recent M&A deals
Key recent contracts
