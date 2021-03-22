13:12 | 22.03.2021

Global Tree Nuts Market (2021 to 2025) – Featuring Mariani Nut, Olam International & Select Harvests Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Tree Nuts Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher has been monitoring the tree nuts market and it is poised to grow by $6.16 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on tree nuts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials, health benefits associated with tree nuts, and rise in number of tree nut-based snack launches. The tree nuts market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies rise in number of tree nut-based snack launches as one of the prime reasons driving the tree nuts market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co. Barry Callebaut AG Blue Diamond Growers Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA BredaBest BV Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG Kanegrade Ltd. Mariani Nut Co. Olam International Ltd. Select Harvests Ltd.

The report on tree nuts market covers the following areas:

Tree nuts market sizing Tree nuts market forecast Tree nuts market industry analysis The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Almonds – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Pistachios – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Walnuts – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Cashews – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Archer Daniels Midland Co. Barry Callebaut AG Blue Diamond Growers Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA BredaBest BV Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG Kanegrade Ltd. Mariani Nut Co. Olam International Ltd. Select Harvests Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d02qmb

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005423/en/