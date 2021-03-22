|
13:12 | 22.03.2021
Global Tree Nuts Market (2021 to 2025) – Featuring Mariani Nut, Olam International & Select Harvests Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Tree Nuts Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the tree nuts market and it is poised to grow by $6.16 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on tree nuts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials, health benefits associated with tree nuts, and rise in number of tree nut-based snack launches.
The tree nuts market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies rise in number of tree nut-based snack launches as one of the prime reasons driving the tree nuts market growth during the next few years.
Barry Callebaut AG
Blue Diamond Growers
Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA
BredaBest BV
Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG
Kanegrade Ltd.
Mariani Nut Co.
Olam International Ltd.
Select Harvests Ltd.
Tree nuts market forecast
Tree nuts market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Almonds – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pistachios – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Walnuts – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cashews – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d02qmb
