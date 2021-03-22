ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
13:12 | 22.03.2021
Global Tree Nuts Market (2021 to 2025) – Featuring Mariani Nut, Olam International & Select Harvests Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Tree Nuts Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the tree nuts market and it is poised to grow by $6.16 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on tree nuts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials, health benefits associated with tree nuts, and rise in number of tree nut-based snack launches.

The tree nuts market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies rise in number of tree nut-based snack launches as one of the prime reasons driving the tree nuts market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Barry Callebaut AG

Blue Diamond Growers

Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA

BredaBest BV

Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG

Kanegrade Ltd.

Mariani Nut Co.

Olam International Ltd.

Select Harvests Ltd.
The report on tree nuts market covers the following areas:
Tree nuts market sizing

Tree nuts market forecast

Tree nuts market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments

Comparison by Product

Almonds – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pistachios – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Walnuts – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cashews – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Barry Callebaut AG

Blue Diamond Growers

Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA

BredaBest BV

Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG

Kanegrade Ltd.

Mariani Nut Co.

Olam International Ltd.

Select Harvests Ltd.
10. Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d02qmb
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005423/en/

