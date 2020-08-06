ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Global Underground Mining Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) – Featuring Vale, Thyssen Mining & Amur Minerals Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Underground Mining – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Underground Mining market accounted for $22.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $30.87 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization in developing nations and increasing implementation of IoT are the factors boosting market growth. However, the lack of skilled personnel is hampering the growth of the market.

Underground mining means all human-made excavations below the surface of the ground through shafts or adits to explore for, developing or producing valuable minerals.

Based on the equipment, the conveyor systems segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these systems can be used to transport material in underground and open-pit operations, and are especially common in coal mines. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constant investments and increasing infrastructure projects and also India offers several opportunities for the mining companies as there is significant scope for exploration of bauxite, iron ore, and coal.
Companies Mentioned
Vale S.A.

Thyssen Mining

Amur Minerals Corporation

Rio Tinto

OZ Minerals

Norilsk Nickel Group

Implats Platinum Limited

Glencore

Freeport-McMoRan

Coal India Ltd

Barminco

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

BHP

GBF Underground Mining Company

Anglo American Plc

The Redpath Group

Alcoa Corporation

CIMIC Group Limited

What the report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface
2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Underground Mining Market, By Equipment
5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ventilation Systems

5.3 Rock Reinforcement Systems

5.4 Loaders & Trucks

5.5 Drilling Equipment

5.6 Conveyor Systems

5.7 Other Equipments

5.7.1 Shuttle Cars

5.7.2 Shovels

5.7.3 Draglines

5.7.4 Continuous Miners
6 Global Underground Mining Market, By Operator
6.1 Introduction

6.2 Owner Mining

6.3 Contract Mining
7 Global Underground Mining Market, By Method
7.1 Introduction

7.2 Supported

7.2.1 Stull Stoping

7.2.2 Square Set Stoping

7.2.3 Cut-and-Fill Stoping

7.3 Unsupported

7.3.1 Sublevel Stoping

7.3.2 Shrinkage Stoping

7.3.3 Room-and-Pillar

7.4 Caving

7.4.1 Sublevel Caving

7.4.2 Longwall Mining

7.4.3 Block Caving
8 Global Underground Mining Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction

8.2 Coal Mining

8.3 Metal Mining

8.4 Mineral Mining
9 Global Underground Mining Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgkz0b
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005608/en/

