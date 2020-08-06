|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:14 | 06.08.2020
Global Underground Mining Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) – Featuring Vale, Thyssen Mining & Amur Minerals Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Underground Mining – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Underground Mining market accounted for $22.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $30.87 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
Rapid industrialization in developing nations and increasing implementation of IoT are the factors boosting market growth. However, the lack of skilled personnel is hampering the growth of the market.
Underground mining means all human-made excavations below the surface of the ground through shafts or adits to explore for, developing or producing valuable minerals.
Based on the equipment, the conveyor systems segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these systems can be used to transport material in underground and open-pit operations, and are especially common in coal mines. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constant investments and increasing infrastructure projects and also India offers several opportunities for the mining companies as there is significant scope for exploration of bauxite, iron ore, and coal.
Thyssen Mining
Amur Minerals Corporation
Rio Tinto
OZ Minerals
Norilsk Nickel Group
Implats Platinum Limited
Glencore
Freeport-McMoRan
Coal India Ltd
Barminco
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
BHP
GBF Underground Mining Company
Anglo American Plc
The Redpath Group
Alcoa Corporation
CIMIC Group Limited
What the report offers:
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5.2 Ventilation Systems
5.3 Rock Reinforcement Systems
5.4 Loaders & Trucks
5.5 Drilling Equipment
5.6 Conveyor Systems
5.7 Other Equipments
5.7.1 Shuttle Cars
5.7.2 Shovels
5.7.3 Draglines
5.7.4 Continuous Miners
6.2 Owner Mining
6.3 Contract Mining
7.2 Supported
7.2.1 Stull Stoping
7.2.2 Square Set Stoping
7.2.3 Cut-and-Fill Stoping
7.3 Unsupported
7.3.1 Sublevel Stoping
7.3.2 Shrinkage Stoping
7.3.3 Room-and-Pillar
7.4 Caving
7.4.1 Sublevel Caving
7.4.2 Longwall Mining
7.4.3 Block Caving
8.2 Coal Mining
8.3 Metal Mining
8.4 Mineral Mining
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer