|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
10:56 | 24.12.2020
Global Utility Asset Management Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Utility Asset Management – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Transformer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sub-Station segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Aclara Technologies LLC
Cniguard Ltd.
Emersion Electric Co.
Enetics, Inc.
General Electric Company
Lindsay Manufacturing, Inc.
Netcontrol Oy
S&C Electric Company
Sentient Energy, Inc.
Siemens AG
Vaisala Oyj
Utility Asset Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nfgs3
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer