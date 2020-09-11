|
Global Waste To Energy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2020-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Waste To Energy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Thermal (Incineration, Gasification, Pyrolysis), Biological), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global waste to energy market size is expected to reach USD 54.8 billion by 2027, ascending at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.
Growing power demand from end-use industries along with favorable regulatory policies regarding waste disposal and utilization for clean energy are likely to strengthen the market over the forecast period.
Governments are emphasizing on the development of alternate energy production sources such as Waste to Energy (WTE) plants owing to surging power demand along with the rapid depletion of conventional energy sources. In addition, increasing landfilling prices and limited space are among the primary factors responsible for driving the market over the forecast period.
Asia Pacific economies such as China have become high potential markets for waste-to-energy technologies owing to the generation of industrial waste at a huge level. Moreover, Japan is expected to follow a more aggressive approach than China regarding the implementation of WTE technology across the country. It aims to provide combination packages including additional services such as waste reduction, waste sorting, and recycling. These trends are anticipated to positively influence the market over the forecast period.
Industry players are emphasizing on technological advancements and innovations in order to reduce the technology cost associated with waste-to-energy plants, boosting the commercialization of WTE technology. In addition, market participants practice vertical integration in order to strengthen the services. Companies do a tie-up with municipal solid waste providers for the distribution of waste sources.
Incineration thermal technology is a major revenue contributor to the market. It offers several advantages such as waste volume reduction, limiting greenhouse gas emissions, and preserving energy
The biological technology segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the consistent advancement of anaerobic decomposition technology
Europe dominates the market owing to the presence of large market players across the region
In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to escalate at the fastest CAGR owing to the potential growth opportunities in countries such as China and Japan.
Favorable government policies regarding clean energy generation
Market Restraint Analysis
Lack of WTE technology commercialization
Industry Challenges
Business Environment Analysis: Waste to Energy Market
Industry Analysis – Porter’s
PESTEL Analysis
Impact of COVID-19 on Waste to Energy Market
Suez
Covanta Holding Corporation
Veolia
China Everbright International Limited
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC
Ramboll Group A/S
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
WHEELABRATOR TECHNOLOGIES INC
Xcel Energy Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lt9mml
