14:37 | 20.10.2020
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market (2020 to 2027) – Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Equipment (Membrane Separation, Disinfection), by Process, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is expected to reach USD 80.28 billion by 2027. expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for clean water owing to increasing population and rapid industrialization, coupled with depleting freshwater resources, is expected to drive the market.
Growing environmental concerns, coupled with stringent regulations on water and wastewater treatment, especially in the developed economies, are further expected to propel the demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment over the coming years. In addition, increasing focus on water recycling and reuse is likely to complement the market growth over the forecast period.
Technological developments regarding various components of the water and wastewater treatment equipment that ensure high operational efficiency are expected to boost market growth. Moreover, the development of advanced wastewater treatment technologies, such as MBR, MBBR, and IFAS, is anticipated to spur the market growth over the coming years.
Rapid urbanization, coupled with rising disposable income, especially in the Asia Pacific and Central and South America, is expected to fuel the growth of the residential housing sector, which, in turn, is expected to drive the need for municipal water and wastewater treatment facilities. This, in turn, is anticipated to augment market growth.
Pentair plc
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Aquatech International LLC
SUEZ
Ecolab Inc.
DuPont
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited
Veolia
Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC
Parkson Corporation
Lenntech B.V.
H2O Innovation
Samco Technologies, Inc.
Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.
The primary treatment process segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027 on account of high market visibility and low operating cost of the aforementioned technology
The industrial application segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027 on account of the expanding industrial sector and stringent regulations pertaining to the discharge of industrial effluents
The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period owing to the presence of stringent laws and regulations pertaining to water and wastewater treatment, coupled with a developed water treatment infrastructure
In January 2020, Xylem, Inc. launched a multi-disciplinary center for water, wastewater, and energy technologies in Singapore that will focus on developing technologies in water distribution, water, and wastewater treatment.
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Technology Overview
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.6. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market – Market dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
4.2. Membrane Separation
4.3. Biological
4.4. Disinfection
4.5. Sludge Treatment
4.6. Others
5.2. Primary Treatment
5.3. Secondary Treatment
5.4. Tertiary Treatment
6.2. Municipal
6.3. Industrial
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia Pacific
7.5. Central & South America
7.6. Middle East & Africa
8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.4. Public Companies
8.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis
8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
8.5. Private Companies
8.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence
