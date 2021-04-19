|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 07.01.2022
Global Water Meter Market (2021 to 2027) – by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Water Meter Market By Product (Standard Water Meter and Smart Water Meter), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 – 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Water Meter Market size is expected to reach $25,368.6 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
A device that helps to monitor the volume and amount of water utilized in numerous commercial, residential, and industrial environments is called water meter. In addition, smart metering solutions refer to the new and expanded version of conventional meters, which utilize meters or modules with communication capabilities integrated into or connected to the meter.
The water meter works when water flows into a building, it enters via water lateral and afterward flows through the meter. This flow of water that enters the building is then calculated by the water meter. The flowing water passes through the meter rotates a built-in device. Every complete spin of this device calculates a certain amount of water; wherein the amount is immediately shown on the display panel of the water meter in cubic meters. Thus, when water flows via the water meter, manually rotating the device is the only way to calculate the amount of water.
Along with that, companies are now majorly investing in creating a better and safer work environment to avoid the situation of the low workforce and hence, low production. Many governments are also putting more effort to stabilizing the economic condition and supporting companies in uplifting their businesses, which is expected to support the market players and further fuel the growth of the market.
Smart Water Meter
Online
Commercial
Industrial
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Azbil Corporation
Badger Meter, Inc.
Honeywell International, Inc. (Elster Group GmbH)
Neptune Technology Group Inc. (Roper Technologies, Inc.)
G.GIOANOLA Srl
Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Ltd.
Apator SA
Arad Group
Itron Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qidewb
