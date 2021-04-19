15:00 | 07.01.2022

Global Water Meter Market (2021 to 2027) – by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Water Meter Market By Product (Standard Water Meter and Smart Water Meter), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 – 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Water Meter Market size is expected to reach $25,368.6 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period. A device that helps to monitor the volume and amount of water utilized in numerous commercial, residential, and industrial environments is called water meter. In addition, smart metering solutions refer to the new and expanded version of conventional meters, which utilize meters or modules with communication capabilities integrated into or connected to the meter. The water meter works when water flows into a building, it enters via water lateral and afterward flows through the meter. This flow of water that enters the building is then calculated by the water meter. The flowing water passes through the meter rotates a built-in device. Every complete spin of this device calculates a certain amount of water; wherein the amount is immediately shown on the display panel of the water meter in cubic meters. Thus, when water flows via the water meter, manually rotating the device is the only way to calculate the amount of water.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted different aspects of the business world. Owing to the imposed lockdown across different nations, the COVID-19 pandemic has impeded the production of several items of the water meter market. Companies operating in the water meter market can suffer a complete lockdown only to a limited extent, and afterward, they are expected to modify their investment plans. Along with that, companies are now majorly investing in creating a better and safer work environment to avoid the situation of the low workforce and hence, low production. Many governments are also putting more effort to stabilizing the economic condition and supporting companies in uplifting their businesses, which is expected to support the market players and further fuel the growth of the market.

Market Growth Factors:Increasing initiative to promote sustainable use of water

There are several initiatives taken by organizations and government authorities to encourage people to save water and promote sustainable usage of water. As many countries are facing problems regarding the supply and demand for water, governments are promoting the efficient usage of water to cut down the excess demand for water. The growing population across the world has surged energy demand, and thus, new industries & workplaces have emerged.

Accurate billing process with more economic benefits

Since water meters help in recording the accurate record of the consumed water in a facility, it provides more accuracy for the billing authorities to look at the water records and generate a correct bill for the customers. The availability of smart water meters provides an efficient solution for water usage in a residential or commercial building, which is also feasible for water utilities and the customers. As a result, these smart meters are witnessing more demand from both residential and commercial sectors.

Marketing Restraining Factor:Absence of proper knowledge regarding the benefits of the water meter

Water meters offer many benefits; however, the dearth of awareness among end-users is expected to restrict its demand in the market. In addition, a major part of the global population is still unaware of the presence of such devices that can help in reducing water wastage and offer precise billing for their consumed water. At present, there is a restricted growth of water meters across various developed and developing regions owing to the lack of awareness.

Scope of the StudyMarket Segments Covered in the Report:By Product Type

Standard Water Meter Smart Water Meter

By Distribution Channel

Offline Online

By End-User

Residential Commercial Industrial

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Azbil Corporation Badger Meter, Inc. Honeywell International, Inc. (Elster Group GmbH) Neptune Technology Group Inc. (Roper Technologies, Inc.) G.GIOANOLA Srl Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Ltd. Apator SA Arad Group Itron Inc. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qidewb

