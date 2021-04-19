16:39 | 19.10.2021

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Markets Outlook Report 2021-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Global water treatment chemicals market is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the global water treatment chemicals market’s growth is rising water pollution. Despite improvements in some regions, water pollution is rising globally due to growing population and urbanization. The increase in the river input of nitrogen loads into coastal ecosystems is expected to grow by 10%-15% in the coming years. Power generation is expected to be the largest end-user industry of water treatment chemicals due to the growing number of electric power generation plants and a large number of impurities generated by them. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for global water treatment chemicals due to the existing high demand from countries such as Japan, China, and India. During the forecast period, ASEAN countries are expected to drive the market. The water treatment chemicals market is consolidated with a few significant players in the market such as BASF SE, Dow Inc., Albemarle Corporation, and Ashland Incorporated among others.

Key Topics Covered:1. Executive Summary2. Research Scope and Methodology

2.1 Aim & Objective of the study 2.2 Market Definition 2.3 Study Information 2.4 General Study Assumptions 2.5 Research Phases

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Market Dynamics 3.3 Market Trends & Developments 3.4 Market Opportunities 3.5 Feedstock Analysis 3.6 Regulatory Policies 3.7 Analysis of Covid-19 Impact

4. Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis 4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 4.2.1 Competition in the Industry 4.2.2 Potential of New Entrants into the Industry 4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Consumers 4.2.5 Threat of substitute products

5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

5.1 By Type 5.1.1 Biocides & Disinfectants 5.1.2 Coagulants & Flocculants 5.1.3 Corrosion Inhibitors 5.1.4 pH Control Agents 5.1.5 Scale Control Agents 5.1.6 Foam-Control Agents 5.1.7 Chelating Agents 5.1.8 Others 5.2 By End-User Industry 5.2.1 Municipal 5.2.2 Pulp & Paper 5.2.3 Food & Beverage 5.2.4 Mining & Mineral Processing 5.2.5 Power Generation 5.2.6 Oil & Gas 5.2.7 Others

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 North America 6.1.1 United States 6.1.2 Canada 6.1.3 Mexico 6.2 Europe 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 United Kingdom 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 France 6.2.5 Spain 6.2.6 Rest of Europe 6.3 Asia-Pacific 6.3.1 China 6.3.2 India 6.3.3 Japan 6.3.4 South Korea 6.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific 6.4 South America 6.4.1 Brazil 6.4.2 Argentina 6.4.3 Rest of South America 6.5 Middle East & Africa 6.5.1 South Africa 6.5.2 Saudi Arabia 6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Key Company Profiles

7.1 Albemarle Corporation 7.2 ALTIVIA Chemicals 7.3 Ashland Incorporated 7.4 Westlake Chemical 7.5 BASF SE 7.6 Buckman Laboratories International 7.7 Lanxess AG 7.8 Danaher Corporation 7.9 Dow Inc. 7.10 Ecolab Incorporated 7.11 Evonik Industries AG 7.12 General Chemical Performance Products 7.13 FMC Corporation 7.14 GEO Specialty Chemicals 7.15 GLV Incorporated

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market 8.2 M&A, JV, and Agreements 8.3 Market Share Analysis 8.4 Strategies of Key Players

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

