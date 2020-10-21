20:30 | 21.10.2020

Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market will Exhibit Neutral impact During 2020-2024 | Increase in PPP Projects in Water Sector to improve the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the water utility monitoring system market, operating under the industrials sector. The latest report on water utility monitoring system market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 807.37 million, at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005673/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Aclara Technologies LLC, Badger Meter Inc., CGI Inc., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Liss Technologies Group LLC, LUMEL SA, ORBCOMM Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Xylem Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasing

An increase in PPP projects in the water sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, complex capital investment programs might hamper the market growth.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 ImpactsWater Utility Monitoring System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Water Utility Monitoring System Market is segmented as below: Technology AMI AMR Geographic Landscape Europe APAC North America South America MEA Based on geographic segmentation, over 35% of the market’s originated from Europe during the forecast period. In addition, AMI technology led the growth under the technology segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the market size.

Water Utility Monitoring System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The water utility monitoring system market report covers the following areas: Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size Water Utility Monitoring System Market Trends Water Utility Monitoring System Market Industry Analysis This study identifies the stringent government laws on water industry as one of the prime reasons driving the Water Utility Monitoring System Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformWater Utility Monitoring System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist water utility monitoring system market growth during the next five years Estimation of the water utility monitoring system market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the water utility monitoring system market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water utility monitoring system market, vendors

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments Comparison by Technology AMI – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 AMR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End user Domestic – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Aclara Technologies LLC Badger Meter Inc. CGI Inc. Itron Inc. Landis+Gyr AG Liss Technologies Group LLC LUMEL SA ORBCOMM Inc. Verizon Communications Inc. Xylem Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005673/en/