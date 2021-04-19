17:04 | 16.12.2021

Global White Biotechnology Market (2021 to 2026) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “White Biotechnology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global white biotechnology market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Archer Daniels Midland Company BASF SE Cargill Inc. DuPont de Nemours Inc. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation General Electric Company Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Kaneka Corporation Koninklijke DSM N.V. Lonza Group AG Mitsubishi Corporation Novozymes A/S. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor. White biotechnology, or industrial biotechnology, involves the use of biocatalysts, such as enzymes and microorganisms, for developing degradable and bio-based products by implementing the scientific principles of biotechnology in industrial settings. It is commonly used to produce various essential bioactive compounds, secondary metabolites, pigments, organic substances, such as citric acid, acetic acid, glycerin and acetone, and antibiotics, such as penicillin, streptomycin and mitomycin. It is also used for the manufacturing of metabolites, biodegradable plastics, biocontrol agents, bio-based fuel, sustainable energy and waste treatment. As a result, white biotechnology finds extensive applications across various industries, including bioenergy, textile, construction, chemical, food and beverage and pharmaceutical. The increasing demand for green chemicals and biofuels, such as bioethanol and biodiesel, across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rising environmental consciousness among the masses, consumers are increasingly demanding premium green renewable products for personal and industrial consumption, especially in the developed economies. Moreover, the utilization of bacteria and microalgae for the biosynthesis of nanomaterials and structures, including bacterial nanocellulose, exopolysaccharides and nanowires, is providing a thrust to the market growth. As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, there has been a significant increase in the demand for natural alcohol for manufacturing skin-friendly hand sanitizers across the globe. Additionally, various innovations, such as the development of bioinspired calcium phosphate cement to glue tissues to metallic and polymeric biomaterials, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

How has the global white biotechnology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global white biotechnology market? What are the key regional markets? What is the breakup of the market based on the product? What is the breakup of the market based on the application? What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry? What is the structure of the global white biotechnology market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

