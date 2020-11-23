|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:45 | 23.11.2020
Global Wind Tower Market to Grow by $6.75 Billion Despite Ongoing Recession | Forecasting Business Strategies for the New Normal | Technavio
The wind tower market is expected to grow by USD 6.75 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has left a negative impact on the growth of the market. Governments across the world imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. This resulted in a partial or complete shutdown of manufacturing activities in the short term, which significantly affected the market demand. However, the market is expected to recover and post healthy growth as many companies are resuming their operations and things are getting back to normal. In addition, many governments worldwide are making significant investments in the installation of wind power systems, which is creating a significant rise in demand for wind towers globally.
China and India are the key markets for the wind tower market in APAC. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all segments to the growth of the wind tower market size.
Arcosa Inc.
Broadwind Energy Inc.
CS WIND Corp.
ENERCON GmbH
Nordex SE
Valmont Industries Inc.
Vestas Wind System AS
Windar Renovables
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Tubular steel towers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Concrete towers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Other towers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by Application
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Acciona SA
Arcosa Inc.
Broadwind Energy Inc.
CS WIND Corp.
ENERCON GmbH
Nordex SE
Valmont Industries Inc.
Vestas Wind System AS
Windar Renovables
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer