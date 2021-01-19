|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:37 | 19.01.2021
Global Wind Turbine Bearings Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Wind Turbine Bearings – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Onshore Wind Turbine Bearings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Offshore Wind Turbine Bearings segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
IMO Antriebseinheit GmbH & Co. KG
Liebherr-International AG
NSK Ltd.
NTN Bearing Corp.
Rollix Defontaine S. A
Rothe Erde India
Schaeffler AG
SKF Group
Timken Company
Wind Turbine Bearing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klykpo
