17:55 | 13.01.2020
Global Wireline Logging Services Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Wireline Logging Services – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Wireline Logging Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.9%.
Cased Hole, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$32.5 Billion by the year 2025, Cased Hole will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$957 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$978.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Cased Hole will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Nabors Industries Ltd.
Oilserv
Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wireline Logging Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wireline Logging Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wireline Logging Services Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
