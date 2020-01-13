17:55 | 13.01.2020

Global Wireline Logging Services Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Wireline Logging Services – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Wireline Logging Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.9%. Cased Hole, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$32.5 Billion by the year 2025, Cased Hole will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$957 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$978.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Cased Hole will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Expro Group Nabors Industries Ltd. Oilserv Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGYII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Wireline Logging Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Wireline Logging Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 CANADA JAPAN CHINA EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Wireline Logging Services Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITIONV. CURATED RESEARCH

