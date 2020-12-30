17:52 | 30.12.2020

Global Wood Pellets Market Outlook (2020 to 2027) – Featuring Novartis, Pfizer and Sanofi Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Wood Pellets – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. According to the report, the Global Wood Pellets market accounted for $8.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $21.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing consciousness regarding the use of renewable energy sources for space heating in residential and commercial heating, rising financial incentives by several federal agencies, numerous favourable government policies, and the low cost of raw materials for making wood pellets. However, the high cost of a wood pellet stove is likely to hamper the market. Wood pellet is a solid fuel which is manufactured by densifying and crushing waste wood including industrial by products such as old paper, forestry wastes, and forestry residues. It is a renewable, clean-burning and cost-effective option for home heating. Apart from heating and power generation, these pellets are also used for the horse bedding purpose. By end user, the thermal energy (heat generation) segment witnessed a steady growth in the past decade owing to the rising cost of alternative heating fuels. Wood pellets combined with the right type of heating devices such as pellet boilers and pellet stove inserts can transform more than 90% of the energy contained in the fuel into usable heat. Further, usage of wood pellets for heating purposes also has very less effect on the environment since wood absorbs the same amount of carbon dioxide as emitted during the combustion process. On the basis of geography, the demand for wood pellets in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, due to the favorable government policies in Japan, China, and South Korea regarding power generation and CHP. Demand for renewable energy in the region is on the rise as the governments are seeking alternatives to fossil fuels in order to reduce carbon footprint and to ensure long term energy security. China is expected to be one of the key markets for wood pellets in the coming years. Rapidly growing population, insatiable demand for energy, rising pollution levels are some of the key factors that are expected to augment demand for wood pellets in China in the coming years.

What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc. Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Application Analysis 3.7 End User Analysis 3.8 Product Analysis 3.9 Emerging Markets 3.10 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Feedstock Type

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Agricultural Residue and Waste 5.3 Forest & Wood Waste Resources 5.4 Other Feedstock Types 5.4.1 Food Waste 5.4.2 Virgin Lumber 5.4.3 Energy Crops

6 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Type7 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Pellet Boilers 7.3 Pellet Stove Inserts 7.4 Free-standing Pellet Stoves

8 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Grade

8.1 Introduction 8.2 Standard 8.3 Premium 8.4 Utility

9 Global Wood Pellets Market, By End User 10 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Product 11 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Sales Channel 12 Global Wood Pellets Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction 12.2 North America 12.3 Europe 12.4 Asia Pacific 12.5 South America 12.6 Middle East & Africa

13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 13.3 New Product Launch 13.4 Expansions 13.5 Other Key Strategies

14 Company Profiling

