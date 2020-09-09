|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:53 | 09.09.2020
Global Wooden Decking Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Wooden Decking – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Pressure-Treated Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.1% CAGR to reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cedar Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 1.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.9% share of the global Wooden Decking market.
James Latham PLC (Lathams Ltd.)
Metsa Group
Setra Group AB
Universal Forest Products, Inc.
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Vetedy Group
West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Wooden Decking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z21cij
