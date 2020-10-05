13:00 | 05.10.2020



GM Financial to Donate Face Masks to San Antonio ISD



Texas-based GM Financial is helping thousands of San Antonio students, teachers and staff members have a fresh disposable face mask to wear each day at school, by donating 50,000 masks to San Antonio ISD.

“As a Texas-based company with a large operation in San Antonio, GM Financial has a longstanding commitment to supporting the health and welfare of the communities where we live and work,” said Dan Berce, president and CEO of GM Financial. “With the continued threat of COVID-19, these masks are one way we can contribute to a safe learning and working environment for our local school districts.”

GM Financial’s mask donations joins a larger effort by its parent company General Motors, which will have donated more than six million masks by the end of September.

“We are very appreciative of this donation as it helps our staff and students have a clean mask to wear,” said Willie Burroughs, Chief Operations Officer, San Antonio ISD. “Wearing face masks is one of the most important safety protocols we’ve put in place to be able to offer classroom learning this fall.”

In San Antonio, GM Financial’s service center employs more than 500 people. Overall, GM Financial and GM employ more than 13,000 Texans in facilities across the state.

GM Financial is also donating 50,000 masks to Fort Worth ISD and another 50,000 to the Arlington ISD.

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly-owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.gmfinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005157/en/