14:01 | 05.01.2022

Go Bananas for Breakfast! Chiquita, General Mills and Yoplait Team Up to Spotlight the Affordability of Good Nutrition

A balanced breakfast can be key to getting good nutrition and starting the day off right. But too many breakfast options are high-cost and out of reach for average families. Eating nutritious food doesn’t have to mean paying more. That’s why Chiquita bananas, General Mills Big G cereals and Yoplait yogurt are joining forces with their “Go Bananas for Breakfast!” campaign to show that a balanced breakfast doesn’t have to be expensive or hard – sometimes it’s as simple as pairing a bowl of cereal, banana and a yogurt!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005161/en/On average, a bowl of any General Mills Big G cereal with a Chiquita banana and an Original Style Yoplait single-serve yogurt costs just over $1, making it one of the most affordable and nutritious breakfasts for many families. (Photo: Business Wire)

On average, a bowl of any General Mills Big G cereal with a Chiquita banana and an Original Style Yoplait single-serve yogurt costs just over $1, making it one of the most affordable and nutritious breakfasts for many families. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, most of us are falling short when it comes to getting the recommended daily amounts of whole grain, calcium, vitamin D and potassium. But by incorporating all three foods into one delicious breakfast, you’re fueling your day with three of the five recommended food groups including grain, fruit and dairy that deliver: 12+ grams of whole grain 30% of the Daily Value of Calcium 25% of the Daily Value of Vitamin D 15% of the Daily Value of Potassium Shoppers can keep their eyes peeled for bright, Chiquita banana-inspired graphics on select General Mills Big G cereals and Yoplait yogurts at grocery stores nationwide and for this limited time offer, find savings of up to $6 via on-pack coupons and a digital rebate. “At General Mills, our mission is to provide families with delicious, nutritious and affordable foods they love, and what better way to complement our beloved Big G cereals and Original Style Yoplait single-serve yogurt than by pairing them with naturally delicious Chiquita bananas to deliver even more nutrition – at the incredibly affordable cost of just over $1 per serving for all three together,” said Amy Cohn, Registered Dietitian and Senior Nutrition Manager at General Mills. “Chiquita is always looking for opportunities to partner with likeminded brands and extend its presence beyond the produce section, and with consumer data reflecting that bananas are often paired with cereal and yogurt, this collaboration with Big G cereals and Yoplait felt like a perfect fit,” said Jamie Postell, Vice President of Sales for Chiquita North America. “By bringing these kitchen staples together, we hope to provide consumers with quick, easy and nutritious breakfast inspiration that the entire family can enjoy.” To learn more about the partnership between Chiquita, General Mills and Yoplait and details about savings on these products, visit www.breakfastisbananas.com. Rebate not available in all areas. See website for details.

About Chiquita Brands International

Chiquita is a leading global produce company that is committed to providing both consumers and customers across nearly 70 countries with the highest quality of fruit and service, making Chiquita the banana of choice. For more than 150 years, Chiquita has been proudly producing great-tasting, superior quality bananas. The brand creates a positive impact by implementing the principles of sustainability throughout all of its business practices under the “Behind the Blue Sticker” initiative. Chiquita’s iconic Blue Sticker has been the seal of approval for high-quality fruit, and a celebration of fun, but it also represents an unwavering commitment to sustainable farming, biodiversity and giving back to the communities in which the banana plantations operate. Great-tasting and convenient Chiquita bananas are fat-free, cholesterol-free and provide a source of potassium, fibers and vitamin B6. To learn more, visit www.chiquita.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

