14:01 | 05.01.2022
Go Bananas for Breakfast! Chiquita, General Mills and Yoplait Team Up to Spotlight the Affordability of Good Nutrition
A balanced breakfast can be key to getting good nutrition and starting the day off right. But too many breakfast options are high-cost and out of reach for average families. Eating nutritious food doesn’t have to mean paying more. That’s why Chiquita bananas, General Mills Big G cereals and Yoplait yogurt are joining forces with their “Go Bananas for Breakfast!” campaign to show that a balanced breakfast doesn’t have to be expensive or hard – sometimes it’s as simple as pairing a bowl of cereal, banana and a yogurt!
12+ grams of whole grain
30% of the Daily Value of Calcium
25% of the Daily Value of Vitamin D
15% of the Daily Value of Potassium
Shoppers can keep their eyes peeled for bright, Chiquita banana-inspired graphics on select General Mills Big G cereals and Yoplait yogurts at grocery stores nationwide and for this limited time offer, find savings of up to $6 via on-pack coupons and a digital rebate.
“At General Mills, our mission is to provide families with delicious, nutritious and affordable foods they love, and what better way to complement our beloved Big G cereals and Original Style Yoplait single-serve yogurt than by pairing them with naturally delicious Chiquita bananas to deliver even more nutrition – at the incredibly affordable cost of just over $1 per serving for all three together,” said Amy Cohn, Registered Dietitian and Senior Nutrition Manager at General Mills.
“Chiquita is always looking for opportunities to partner with likeminded brands and extend its presence beyond the produce section, and with consumer data reflecting that bananas are often paired with cereal and yogurt, this collaboration with Big G cereals and Yoplait felt like a perfect fit,” said Jamie Postell, Vice President of Sales for Chiquita North America. “By bringing these kitchen staples together, we hope to provide consumers with quick, easy and nutritious breakfast inspiration that the entire family can enjoy.”
To learn more about the partnership between Chiquita, General Mills and Yoplait and details about savings on these products, visit www.breakfastisbananas.com. Rebate not available in all areas. See website for details.
