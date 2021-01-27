15:00 | 27.01.2021

Go365® by Humana Announces Winners of Third Annual National Step Challenge, Resulting in 8.6 Billion Steps Taken and One Million Meals Donated to Feeding America®

Today, leading health and well-being company, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), announced the winners of its 2020 Go365 National Step Challenge – a health and wellness contest that focuses on improving the fitness of employees from companies across the country. The National Step Challenge is a competition in which employer groups with two or more Go365 members compete for the highest team average step count. All winning teams receive a donation to their local member food bank of Feeding America® in their name. The 2020 Challenge featured over 42,000 participants from competing organizations that collectively logged 8.6 billion steps leading to the equivalent of one million meals* donated to Feeding America. Participants from 5,430 unique teams competed based on a team average daily step count. The organizations competed by team size, ranging from the “Small” division with 2-10 members, to the “Jumbo” division with over 100 members. Depending on a team’s placement, meals were donated in the name of each winning team in sums of either 30,000, 15,000 or 5,000 meals. In total, sixty teams received donations in their local community where they are headquartered. “Humana is committed to improving the health of the communities we serve and we’re excited to see our clients achieving their best health,” said Jeff Reid, senior vice president of Humana Wellness Solutions. “By moving for a cause, participants of the step challenge are helping to fight food insecurity with each step taken, so everybody wins.” Food insecurity, defined as the lack of access to enough nutritionally adequate foods to live an active, healthy life, contributes to poor health, lower productivity and higher medical costs. Feeding America supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security. Participants could benefit as well through Points added to their Go365 account. Points were awarded for being a part of the Challenge-related activity, as well as for logging daily step counts. Here are the top winners: Jumbo Division (100+ team members) Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Janesville, WI Diocese of Green Bay/St. Luke Benefit & Insurance Services, Green Bay, WI Toyota Industries North America, Inc., Columbus, IN Hillsborough County Public Schools, Tampa, FL Diocese of Nashville, Nashville, TN Large Division (51-99 team members) Ensworth School, Nashville, TN AK Pizza Crust, Green Bay, WI Algood Food Company, Louisville, KY Quanex Building Products, Houston, TX; DeRoyal, Knoxville, TN Medium Division (11-50 team members) Matot, Inc., Bellwood, IL Truepoint Wealth Counsel and RhineVest, Cincinnati, OH American Yazaki Corporation, Gainesville, GA Hoppe Tree Service, LLC, West Allis, WI Eck Industries, Inc., Manitowoc, WI; Small Division (2-10 team members) Promotions Marketing, Alpharetta, GA Hawthorne Animal Hospital, Overland Park, KS Unity Hospice Care, Collierville, TN Delta General Agency, Houston, TX Thomas Engineering Group, LLC, Fort Lauderdale, FL Go365 combines rewards and health – from physical to mental well-being. The program provides tools and support to help members live healthier lives and reduce overall health claims costs.** For every verified, healthy action they take, members earn Points and Bucks towards rewards in the Go365 Mall, such as e-gift cards, fitness devices and apparel, and charitable donations, and discounts for products. Other winning organizations include:

Jumbo Division (100+ team members) Fox Valley Technical College, Appleton, WI; Archdiocese of Louisville, Louisville, KY; San Bernardino City Unified School District, San Bernardino, CA; California Schools Employee Benefits Association (CSEBA), San Bernardino, CA; Town of Mooresville, Mooresville, NC; VHB, Watertown, MA; Saint Andrew’s School of Boca Raton, Boca Raton, FL; Louisville Metro Government, Louisville, KY; Prysmian Group, Highland Heights, KY; M.C. Dean, Boydton, VA

Large Division (51-99 team members) Kansas City Zoo, Kansas City, MO; School District of Slinger, Slinger, WI; Berea College, Berea, KY; Stock Yards Bank & Trust, Louisville, KY; Bernick’s, Waite Park, MN; Kentucky Association of Independent Schools, Louisville, KY; Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, Louisville, KY; Freedom Area School District, Freedom, WI; ICSVEBA, El Centro, CA; Southern Eagle Sales & Service, New Orleans, LA

Medium Division (11-50 team members) Tadych’s Econofoods, Brillion, WI; The Las Olas Company, Inc., Fort Lauderdale, FL; Equity Prime Mortgage, LLC, Atlanta, GA; Timberline Landscaping/Timberline One, Colorado Springs, CO; Key Logo, Inc., Hartford, WI; Borg Indak, Inc., Delavan, WI; Three Sixty, Milwaukee, WI; Scarlet & Gray Facility Services, Cincinnati, OH; Johnson Keland Management, Inc., Racine/Cable, WI; McD Concrete Enterprises, LLC, Covington, KY

Small Division (2-10 team members) The Peoples Bank, Taylorsville, KY; Animal Hospital of Ashwaubenon, Green Bay, WI; CCTV Outlet, Corp., Hollywood, FL; System Ceramics, Inc., Alpharetta, GA; Universal Wellhead Services Holdings, LLC, Houston, TX; Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society, West Palm Beach, FL; Suhner, Rome, GA; Auritas, Sanford, FL; Automotive Service Products, Burlington, KY; Isaacs Fluid Power Equipment Co., Dayton, OH _______ *$1 helps provide at least 10 meals to Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About Go365

Go365® is a wellness and rewards program. Go365 is deeply rooted in behavioral economics and actuarial science, and serves more than 5 million members nationwide. By integrating rewards with health, Go365 provides tools and support to help members live healthier lives and reduce healthcare costs. For more information on Go365, please visit the company’s website at Go365.com. You can also find us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Go365Now, Twitter: @Go365Now, Tumblr: www.go365now.tumblr.com, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Go365Now; Facebook Medicare: www.facebook.com/Go365forMedicare.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective. More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of: Annual reports to stockholders Securities and Exchange Commission filings Most recent investor conference presentations Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls Calendar of events Corporate Governance information

