0:00 | 31.12.2021



GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) Commencement of Quotation – 11am AEDT Wednesday, 5th of January 2022



GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) will be admitted to the official list of the National Stock Exchange of Australia on Friday, 31st of December 2021.

Official Quotation of the following securities will commence on Wednesday, 5th of January 2022.

Principal Activities – Investment

Quoted Securities – 1,018,514,133 Fully Paid Ordinary

NSX Trading Code – GO8

Start of trading – 11am AEST, Wednesday, 5th of January 2022

About GoConnect Limited:

GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) has been established since August 1999 as a media communications company. Since 1999 and until 2015 when it co-founded Go Green Holdings, its core business specialised in the online delivery of interactive audio and video contents via its unique and proprietary technology.

Since 2015, GoConnect has transformed itself to an active investment company developing businesses that can leverage on the Company’s expertise and long experience in communications technology and marketing.

About NSX Limited:

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.

Contact:

Richard Li

Chairman

GoConnect Limited

T: +61-3-8833-7242

Source:

GoConnect Limited NSX Limited

Copyright (C) 2021 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.