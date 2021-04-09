0:00 | 10.04.2021



GoldFund.io (CRYPTO:GFUN) Announce Reduction in Circulated GFUN Tokens



GoldFund.io (CRYPTO:GFUN), a crypto currency ecosystem for the trading of physical gold as a commodity, announces today the reduction of GFUN ERC20 token supply from 10Bln to 2Bln.

Tim Mckinnon, CEO of the GoldFund.io platform said “The reduction of GFUN tokens by 8Bln tokens has essentially made the GFUN token a limited opportunity to participate. We are progressing toward our goal of funding emerging Gold Miners into production, and additionally making gold available in smaller units to Gold Investors.”

The GoldFund.io Gold Vending kiosk designed by GoldFund, now dispenses Gold in 1/20 Troy Ounce units, packaged in serialised packaging.

The GFUN token is currently traded on multiple Crypto currency Exchanges and has grown significantly in value since launching in 2019.

About GOLDFund.io:

Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security. GoldFund.io also operates the GoldFund Cryptocurrency Exchange, where Gold can be exchanged for cryptocurrency assets.

