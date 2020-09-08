0:00 | 09.09.2020

GoldFund.io Launches BeefLedger (CRYPTO:BEEF) Tokens on the GoldFund Exchange

GoldFund.io (CRYPTO:GFUN) announces the launch of the BeefLedger (CRYPTO:BEEF) Tokens for trading on the GoldFund Exchange. The $BEEF is the utility token within the BeefLedger food supply chain payments ecosystem. The $BEEF token can be used to make day to day purchases of products (such as beef and wine), and can also be exchanged for (1) digital asset certificates (unique ERC721 tokens tracked on the BeefLedger proof of authority network), or (2) Digital Units, which are collateralised digital assets, secured by livestock, property, feed and other food systems assets. $BEEF is deployed in the MorphChat Telegram wallet, which makes everyday use easy, convenient and zero cost. The $BEEF token is the pathway to better financing solutions for food supply chains, by dis-intermediating traditional banking and non-bank institutions. Opportunities for community-driven supply chain finance innovation is created within the $BEEF token asset-track system. The $BEEF token also supports cross-border transactions of authenticated products enabling buyers and sellers to transact directly with confidence. BeefLedger is the winner of two 2020 Good Design Awards, the preeminent and prestigious industry awards program for design excellence. BeefLedger Chairman Warwick Powell said, “The core blockchain infrastructure underpinning $BEEF token is 100% dedicated to streamlining payments, innovating supply chain finance, reducing costs to producers and delivering greater value for consumers and producers”. “Food is an essential. In an uncertain world, two things are pretty certain – the fact that people need to eat, and the value of precious metals. Demand for beef is set to continue growing for the next 30 years, on the back of rising household wealth in Asia and Africa in particular. We bring decentralised finance solutions to this opportunity so people all over the world can contribute to, and reap the benefits from, the development of stable and resilient food systems and supply chains,” said Mr Powell. To view BEEF trading on the GoldFund Exchange, please visit:

https://t.me/joinchat/FDfSZh09Gso4BCKedFLEDQ About BeefLedger Ltd: BeefLedger (CRYPTO:BEEF) is an integrated provenance, blockchain security and payments platform. It is a general purpose technology platform project, utilising blockchain technologies, that seeks to harness a diverse range of product provenance information as a basis of improved payments and confidence amongst supply chain participants. It will provide a platform by which consumers can validate the credentials of the product they are purchasing, and drive efficiencies in the supply chain by reducing information asymmetries between transacting parties. BeefLedger combines the blockchain’s attribute of being a robust validator of historic states (as a record of past events) and the power of crypto-economics to drive incentivised systems shaping behavioural optimisation in supply chains. The $BEEF token is central to the BeefLedger supply chain ecosystem and can be used to purchase real products and assets such as livestock, beef and wine. $BEEF is also used in the BeefLedger blockchain tracking system to enable better traceability and authenticity of products. The BeefLedger project is now active in Australia, South Africa, South America, China and Japan. About GOLDFund.io: Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security. GoldFund.io also operates the GoldFund Cryptocurrency Exchange, where Gold can be exchanged for cryptocurrency assets. Contact:

