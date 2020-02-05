ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:30 | 05.02.2020
GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2020, to be paid on March 31, 2020.
About GrafTech
GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005777/en/

