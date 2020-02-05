|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 05.02.2020
GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend
The Board of Directors of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2020, to be paid on March 31, 2020.
