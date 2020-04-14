|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 14.04.2020
GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) plans to host its First Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and current business initiatives.
These financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at http://ir.graftech.com.
To participate in the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 521-4909 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (647) 427-2311, conference ID: 5548947 at approximately 9:50 a.m. (EDT).
Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=9A351A20-561F-4872-B325-628F8F6330CD.
A replay of the Conference Call will be available until August 6, 2020 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 5548947. A replay of the webcast will be available on our investor relations website until August 6, 2020.
