22:30 | 06.01.2021
GrafTech Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) will hold its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and current business initiatives.
These financial results will be released on Friday, February 5, 2021 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at http://ir.graftech.com.
To participate in the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 521-4909 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (647) 427-2311, conference ID: 8956898. Please plan to dial in approximately fifteen minutes early.
Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at:
A replay of the Conference Call will be available until May 5, 2021 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 8956898. A replay of the webcast will be available on our investor relations website until May 5, 2021.
