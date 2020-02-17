12:45 | 17.02.2020

GrafTech Welcomes Senior Vice President, Commercial

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today announced that Iñigo Perez has joined the GrafTech executive team as Senior Vice President, Commercial as of February 17, 2020. “Iñigo is an outstanding addition to our GrafTech team,” said David Rintoul, GrafTech’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to leveraging his commercial expertise and will benefit from his track record of proven leadership.” Mr. Perez most recently served as Vice President, Europe & Asia, Sales & Customer Service at Alcoa Corporation, a global producer of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, a position he held since 2017. Previously at Alcoa, Mr. Perez was Commercial Director, Europe & Asia Pacific from 2011 to 2017, Sales Manager, Europe from 2007 to 2011 and Sales Office Manager from 2002 to 2007. Prior to his career at Alcoa, Mr. Perez served in a variety of senior commercial roles at Autopulit S.A., Warner Electric, and Babcock & Wilcox Espanola, S.A. Mr. Perez holds a Master in Industrial Plans Management, Lean Manufacturing & Engineering degree from Polytechnic University of Barcelona, an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Empresa and a Mining Engineer degree from the University of the Basque Country.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

