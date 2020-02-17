|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:45 | 17.02.2020
GrafTech Welcomes Senior Vice President, Commercial
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today announced that Iñigo Perez has joined the GrafTech executive team as Senior Vice President, Commercial as of February 17, 2020.
“Iñigo is an outstanding addition to our GrafTech team,” said David Rintoul, GrafTech’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to leveraging his commercial expertise and will benefit from his track record of proven leadership.”
Mr. Perez most recently served as Vice President, Europe & Asia, Sales & Customer Service at Alcoa Corporation, a global producer of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, a position he held since 2017. Previously at Alcoa, Mr. Perez was Commercial Director, Europe & Asia Pacific from 2011 to 2017, Sales Manager, Europe from 2007 to 2011 and Sales Office Manager from 2002 to 2007. Prior to his career at Alcoa, Mr. Perez served in a variety of senior commercial roles at Autopulit S.A., Warner Electric, and Babcock & Wilcox Espanola, S.A. Mr. Perez holds a Master in Industrial Plans Management, Lean Manufacturing & Engineering degree from Polytechnic University of Barcelona, an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Empresa and a Mining Engineer degree from the University of the Basque Country.
