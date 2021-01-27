|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:17 | 27.01.2021
Graham Corporation Declares $0.11 per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share.
The dividend will be payable on February 24, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2021.
Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.
