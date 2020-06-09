|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 09.06.2020
Graham Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share.
The dividend will be payable on June 29, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 19, 2020.
Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.
