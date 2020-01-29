|
12:30 | 29.01.2020
Graham Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, today reported financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019. Graham’s current fiscal year ends March 31, 2020 (“fiscal 2020”).
Net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $25.3 million compared with $17.2 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (“fiscal 2019”). This year’s third quarter net income and earnings per share (“EPS”) were breakeven. Last year’s third quarter net income and EPS were $0.1 million and $0.01, respectively. Excluding the business of Graham’s commercial nuclear utility subsidiary which was divested in June 2019, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in last year’s third quarter, both of which are non-GAAP measures, were $0.5 million and $0.05, respectively. The Company makes important disclosures regarding its use of non-GAAP measures on the following page of this release.
James R. Lines, Graham’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The third quarter results met our revenue expectations, however, operating profit fell short of expectations due to an unfavorable project mix in this quarter’s backlog conversion and lower than typical short cycle orders. We anticipate that the fourth quarter operating profit will, accordingly, improve as higher margin backlog is converted and short cycle orders resume their typical pattern.
“There is an expected step-up in revenue and profitability for the fourth quarter as we drive toward full year revenue guidance between $100 and $105 million. Importantly, the bid pipeline remains strong and margin quality continues to improve when compared with backlog orders won nine to 15 months back.”
From a geographic perspective, U.S. sales represented 53% of consolidated sales in the fiscal 2020 third quarter compared with 83% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. International sales were 47% of consolidated sales in the fiscal 2020 third quarter, compared with 17% in the prior-year comparable period.
25.3
$
17.2
$
8.1
4.0
3.7
0.3
(0.4)
(0.6)
0.2
0.0
0.1
(0.1)
–
0.01
(0.4)
(0.1)
(0.3)
0.0
0.5
(0.5)
–
0.05
(0.05)
0.2
0.7
(0.5)
Graham divested its commercial nuclear utility business, which had been conducted through its Energy Steel subsidiary, during the first quarter of fiscal 2020. There was no impact on the financial results during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. However, during the third quarter of fiscal 2019, results of this business included sales of $1.8 million, an operating loss of $0.5 million and a net loss of $0.4 million.
Despite higher sales, overall, fiscal 2020’s third quarter adjusted operating loss, adjusted net income, and adjusted EBITDA were unfavorably impacted by a lower gross margin compared with the prior-year third quarter.
Fiscal 2020’s third quarter gross profit and margin were unfavorably impacted by the timing of a varying mix of projects compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $4.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $4.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The prior-year quarter included $0.4 million for the divested Energy Steel business. SG&A as a percent of sales was approximately 18% and 25% in the third quarters of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, respectively.
For the third quarters of both fiscal 2020 and 2019, Graham’s effective tax rates were not meaningful due to the proximity of the results in both periods to breakeven.
67.5
$
68.2
$
(0.7)
13.7
17.1
(3.4)
0.3
3.4
(3.1)
1.3
4.2
(2.9)
0.13
0.43
(0.30)
1.4
5.1
(3.7)
2.2
5.6
(3.4)
0.22
0.57
(0.35)
3.2
7.4
(4.2)
International sales were $23.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and represented 35% of total sales, compared with $25.4 million, or 37% of sales, in the same prior-year period. Sales to the U.S. were $43.6 million, or 65% of year-to-date net sales in fiscal 2020, compared with $42.8 million, or 63% of fiscal 2019 year-to-date net sales.
Overall, fiscal 2020 year-to-date adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA were unfavorably impacted by a lower gross margin compared with the first nine months of the prior fiscal year.
The decrease in gross profit and margin were due to an unfavorable project mix in the fiscal 2020 year-to-date period. The prior-year second quarter included a particularly favorable mix of projects, benefiting the fiscal 2019 year-to-date period. Excluding the results of Energy Steel, gross margin was 21% and 28% for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, respectively.
SG&A in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $12.9 million, down 6% or $0.8 million. Excluding Energy Steel, SG&A was up $0.2 million. As a percent of sales, SG&A was 19% in the year-to-date fiscal 2020 period, compared with 20% in the same prior-year period.
Cash used by operations in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $4.1 million, compared with cash provided by operations of $8.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. The decrease was primarily the result of the timing of changes in working capital and lower net income.
Capital expenditures were $1.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 compared with $1.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. The Company continues to expect capital expenditures for fiscal 2020 to be between $2.5 million and $2.8 million, the majority of which are expected to be used for productivity enhancements.
Dividend payments were $3.2 million and $2.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, respectively.
Graham had neither borrowings under its credit facility, nor any long-term debt outstanding, at December 31, 2019.
The Company believes that its backlog mix by industry highlights the success of its diversification strategy to increase sales to the U.S. Navy. Backlog by industry at December 31, 2019 was approximately:
52% for U.S. Navy projects
30% for refinery projects
13% for chemical/petrochemical projects
5% for power projects and other industrial applications
The expected timing for the Company’s backlog to convert to sales is as follows:
Within next 12 months:
55% to 60%
Within 12 to 24 months:
10% to 15%
Beyond 24 months:
25% to 35%
Orders were $20.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $23.2 million in the prior-year third quarter. The global refining industry and other commercial, industrial and defense markets contributed increases of $1.6 million and $3.7 million, respectively, which were offset by $6.8 million of lower orders from the chemical/petrochemical industry. Orders in the fiscal 2019 quarter included $1.4 million for the divested Energy Steel business. In the fiscal 2020 third quarter, orders from U.S. customers were $15.5 million, or 77% of total orders, and orders from international markets were $4.5 million, or 23%. This compares with 50% from the U.S. and 50% from international markets in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
The comparison of orders in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 versus the same prior-year period is impacted by timing of customer order releases. Excluding Energy Steel, orders in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 were $64.7 million, compared with $71.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019 on the same basis.
Graham believes that the balance between domestic and international orders, as well as orders by industry, will continue to be variable between quarters.
Revenue anticipated to be between $100 million and $105 million. For fiscal 2019, consolidated revenue excluding Energy Steel was $83.5 million.
Gross margin expectations between 21% and 22%, with the reduction caused by project mix
SG&A expense expected to be between $17 million and $17.5 million
Effective tax rate anticipated to be approximately 20%
Mr. Lines noted, “It is important to point out that the above guidance includes fulfillment of a short cycle naval order that is in backlog. We are confident that this order will be completed, however, due to its size, if we are unable to complete it during the quarter, revenue will likely fall below the lower range of guidance.”
He concluded, “Our pipeline continues to be very active as our customers plan their capacity expansion and upgrade projects. Additionally, we believe we are gaining traction with our initiatives to expand our revenue opportunities derived from our installed base, penetrate new geographic markets, and broaden our revenue from the U.S. Navy. Further, we anticipate continued productivity improvements and margin expansion. We expect that the results of these initiatives will continue to differentiate Graham and drive revenue and margin growth in fiscal 2021.”
Graham’s conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8560. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored on Graham’s website at www.graham-mfg.com under the heading “Investor Relations.”
A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET today through Wednesday, February 5, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13697518. A transcript of the call will be placed on Graham’s website, once available.
Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as “expects,” “estimates,” “confidence,” “projects,” “typically,” “outlook,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “appears,” “could,” “opportunities,” “seeking,” “plans,” “aim,” “pursuit,” “look towards” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that Graham Corporation expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to, expected expansion and growth opportunities within its domestic and international markets, anticipated revenue, the timing of conversion of backlog to sales, market presence, profit margins, tax rates, foreign sales operations, its ability to improve cost competitiveness and productivity, customer preferences, changes in market conditions in the industries in which it operates, the effect on its business of volatility in commodities prices, changes in general economic conditions and customer behavior, forecasts regarding the timing and scope of the economic recovery in its markets, its acquisition and growth strategy and its operations in China, India and other international locations, are forward-looking statements. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Graham Corporation’s most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, included under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.”
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Graham Corporation’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Graham Corporation’s forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Graham Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.
21,242
13,456
58%
53,816
51,079
5%
4,044
3,742
8%
13,706
17,111
(20%)
4,441
4,249
5%
12,844
13,518
(5%)
–
59
(100%)
11
178
(94%)
–
–
NA
523
–
NA
(87)
(206)
(58%)
(261)
(618)
(58%)
(318)
(404)
(21%)
(1,080)
(1,044)
3%
2
5
(60%)
9
8
NA
6
39
(85%)
1,660
5,069
(67%)
(3)
(56)
(95%)
364
824
(56%)
–
$
0.01
NA
0.13
0.43
(70%)
–
$
0.01
NA
0.13
0.43
(70%)
9,884
9,832
9,874
9,817
9,888
9,845
9,877
9,832
0.11
$
0.10
0.32
0.29
10,851
15,021
59,000
62,732
17,901
17,582
14,321
7,522
20,408
24,670
1,289
1,333
772
1,073
–
4,850
124,542
134,783
16,906
17,071
4,920
4,267
283
–
150
149
47
51
9,253
12,405
4,855
5,126
2,835
2,933
28,816
30,847
153
–
–
3,525
45,959
54,887
61
95
122
–
1,273
1,056
726
662
619
604
–
–
1,070
1,065
26,057
25,277
91,900
93,847
(8,385)
(8,833)
(12,601)
(12,390)
1,296
4,245
1,468
1,469
11
178
747
655
731
797
(2)
30
87
–
33
128
(438)
3,050
(6,799)
(2,011)
4,225
1,813
(7)
(773)
301
770
176
–
(653)
(893)
(3,036)
(8,136)
(299)
946
(1,938)
6,177
(101)
–
79
90
(1,389)
(1,471)
2
–
602
–
(141,414)
(101,343)
145,146
73,633
(38)
(81)
24
171
(3,163)
(2,851)
(230)
(146)
(143)
(228)
(4,722)
(23,781)
552
–
(4,170)
(23,781)
15,021
40,456
10,851
16,675
9
$
–
$
95
$
0.01
1,296
$
0.13
$
4,245
$
0.43
–
–
–
–
87
0.01
–
–
–
–
502
0.05
1,016
0.10
1,683
0.17
–
–
(95)
(0.01)
(203)
(0.02)
(314)
(0.03)
9
$
–
$
502
$
0.05
2,196
$
0.22
$
5,614
$
0.57
–
–
87
–
–
502
1,016
1,683
(316)
(399)
(1,071)
(1,036)
(3)
(56)
364
824
488
548
1,479
1,647
–
–
87
–
–
502
1,016
1,683
22.0
$
34.4
$
23.2
$
21.6
$
101.2
$
15.1
$
32.6
$
20.0
114.9
$
127.8
$
133.7
$
132.1
$
132.1
$
117.2
$
127.8
$
122.9
7.5
36%
$
6.3
29%
$
12.2
49%
7.1
35%
$
10.5
48%
$
6.2
24%
1.4
7%
$
0.5
3%
$
0.3
1%
4.6
22%
$
4.3
20%
$
6.6
26%
20.6
$
21.6
$
25.3
19.8
67%
$
9.7
45%
$
6.6
39%
$
9.6
41%
$
45.6
50%
3.0
10%
$
3.8
18%
$
2.9
17%
$
7.4
31%
$
17.1
18%
3.1
10%
$
2.1
10%
$
2.7
15%
$
2.0
8%
$
9.9
11%
3.7
13%
$
5.8
27%
$
5.0
29%
$
4.6
20%
$
19.1
21%
29.6
$
21.4
$
17.2
$
23.6
$
91.8
14.4
70%
$
15.7
73%
$
13.4
53%
0.8
4%
$
0.5
2%
$
7.5
30%
3.2
16%
$
1.0
5%
$
0.7
3%
2.2
10%
$
4.4
20%
$
3.7
14%
20.6
$
21.6
$
25.3
13.5
46%
$
15.0
70%
$
14.3
83%
$
16.6
70%
$
59.4
65%
0.4
1%
$
0.5
2%
$
0.8
5%
$
0.9
4%
$
2.6
3%
2.7
9%
$
1.9
9%
$
1.0
6%
$
4.7
20%
$
10.2
11%
13.0
44%
$
4.0
19%
$
1.1
7%
$
1.4
6%
$
19.6
21%
29.6
$
21.4
$
17.2
$
23.6
$
91.8
