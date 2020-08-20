ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:15 | 20.08.2020
Graham Corporation to Present Virtually and Host 1×1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26 and 27, 2020

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, today announced that James R. Lines, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President-Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26 and 27, 2020.

Graham will webcast a presentation which will be available at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on August 26, 2020 on the Midwest IDEAS conference website at www.IDEASconferences.com and in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.graham-mfg.com. The presentation will be available for 90 days following the conference.
ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION
Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company’s equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham’s global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham’s equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham’s reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005778/en/

