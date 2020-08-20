|
22:15 | 20.08.2020
Graham Corporation to Present Virtually and Host 1×1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26 and 27, 2020
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, today announced that James R. Lines, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President-Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26 and 27, 2020.
Graham will webcast a presentation which will be available at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on August 26, 2020 on the Midwest IDEAS conference website at www.IDEASconferences.com and in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.graham-mfg.com. The presentation will be available for 90 days following the conference.
Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.
