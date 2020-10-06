0:00 | 07.10.2020

Grain Augers Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Evolving Opportunities with Ag Growth International Inc. and Astwell Augers Ltd. | Technavio

The global grain augers market is expected to grow by USD 103.70 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005859/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grain Augers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery AnalysisRead the 120-page report with TOC on “Grain Augers Market Analysis Report by Product (Movable and Stationary), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”. Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/grain-augers-market-industry-analysis

The grain augers market is driven by increasing government support in the agriculture sector. In addition, the increasing adoption of grain augers with reversible gearbox is anticipated to boost the growth of the grain augers market. Governments across the world are undertaking various initiatives and programs to promote the growth of the agriculture sector. For instance, in July 2015, the Government of India launched the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) to provide cultivation areas with required irrigation facilities, reduce wastage of water, and improve the efficiency of water used. Similarly, China is planning to introduce multiple changes to its grain policies to meet the increasing feed demand and deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Such initiatives are increasing the production of good grains worldwide. This is expected to increase the demand for grain handling products such as grain augers during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingMajor Five Grain Augers Companies:Ag Growth International Inc.

Ag Growth International Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers two models of grain augers under the R series. The products are available with 8-inches diameter and 10-inches diameter. They also feature an electric clutch with remote control for easy operation.

Astwell Augers Ltd.

Astwell Augers Ltd. operates its business through a Unified segment. The company offers Standard Auger. It is a smooth finish auger conveyor used to transfer free-flowing granular and pelleted materials such as cereals, sawdust, plastic granules, meals, and powders.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. operates its business through segments such as Manufacturing, McLane Company, Service and Retail, BNSF, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and Insurance, Corporate and other. The company offers six inches auger for grains moving applications.

Buhler Industries Inc.

Buhler Industries Inc. operates its business through segments such as Agricultural and Non-agricultural. The company offers BackSaver grain augers. These models range from 50 feet to 114 feet lengths and 10-inches, 13-inches, and 16-inches tube sizes.

CLAAS Group

CLAAS Group operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers 7XL grain auger. It is a new extra long unloading auger to provide full compatibility for working within a 12m controlled traffic farming system.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformGrain Augers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Movable Stationary

Grain Augers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America Europe APAC South America MEA

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive ReportRelated Reports on Consumer Staples Include:Global Flax Seeds Market – Global flax seeds market by product (ground flax seeds and whole flax seeds), application (animal food, food and beverages, and other applications), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Corn Flour Market – Global corn flour market by end-user (industrial, retail, and food service) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005859/en/