19:52 | 24.02.2020

Grange Insurance Names Priscilla Hammonds as New Leader of Community Relations

Priscilla Hammonds has accepted the position of Assistant Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion and Community Relations at Grange Insurance, as Patricia Eshman retires after more than a decade leading Grange’s community relations team.

Hammonds has served as Assistant Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion since joining Grange in 2015. In that role, she has successfully led the development and execution of an enterprise diversity and inclusion strategy to drive initiatives that impact the workforce, workplace, marketplace and community. “Priscilla has been instrumental in helping us build a culture of Diversity & Inclusion at Grange,” said Doreen DeLaney Crawley, Grange Insurance Chief Operations Officer. “Given Priscilla’s success leading our Diversity & Inclusion initiatives both inside our enterprise and outside in the community, she was the natural choice to also lead our community relations program in the expanded role of Assistant Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion and Community Relations.” “Grange is committed to being a diverse company that cares about people and invests in the communities where we live and work,” said John Ammendola, Grange Insurance President and CEO. “Aligning these two functions under a single leader like Priscilla will empower us to deliver an even greater positive impact for our associates, our community, our agents and our policyholders.” Before joining Grange, Hammonds served as a Sr. Diversity Consultant at Nationwide Insurance, where she developed and executed on diversity and inclusion strategies in support of key company initiatives. Prior to Nationwide, she served in several leadership roles at State Farm Insurance, including Director of Diversity and Corporate Diversity Consultant. Active in the community, Hammonds currently serves as an ambassador for the United Way of Central Ohio Project Diversity and President and Founding Member of the Central Ohio Diversity Consortium. She served as a board member for the United Negro College Fund and National African American Insurance Association, as a member of the community committee for Maryhaven and as a fellow of the African American Leadership Academy. Hammonds earned her undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and her master’s of business administration from Ohio Dominican University.

About Grange

Grange Insurance, with $3 billion in assets and more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue, is an insurance provider founded in 1935 and based in Columbus, Ohio. Through its network of independent agents, Grange offers auto, home, life and business insurance protection. The company and its affiliates serve policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

