1:46 | 23.02.2021
Granite Announces Timing of Q3 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Thursday, February 25, 2021.
The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast on its Investor Relations website, http://investor.graniteconstruction.com. The live call is available by calling 1-866-807-9684; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5415. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through March 4, 2021, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 10152693; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.
