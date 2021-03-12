ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:16 | 12.03.2021
Granite Declares Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.
About Granite
Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210312005525/en/

