ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:16 | 12.03.2021
Granite Declares Quarterly Dividend
Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.
