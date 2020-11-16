|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:30 | 16.11.2020
Granite Names Brian R. Dowd as Head of Its California Operations
Granite (NYSE:GVA) has named Brian R. Dowd as senior vice president and California group manager, effective January 1, 2021. Dowd currently serves as vice president of Granite’s Nevada region and is a 34-year veteran of the company.
In this role, Dowd will provide operational oversight and strategic direction and will be responsible for setting the vision and standards for financial, safety, and environmental performance, business growth, and employee development throughout California’s construction and construction materials businesses. Dowd will report to Chief Operating Officer Jim Radich, and will be based at Granite headquarters in Watsonville, California.
Since 1986, Dowd has served in various estimating, project management and leadership roles across the company. In addition to his operational experience, Dowd has held corporate positions as leader of Granite’s employee development initiative, and vice president of human resources. In 2007, he transitioned back to operations where he was the regional manager in Sacramento and successfully guided the region through one of the toughest economic climates Granite has experienced.
Dowd holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and is a Registered Engineer in the states of California and Nevada.
