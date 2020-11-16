14:30 | 16.11.2020

Granite Names Brian R. Dowd as Head of Its California Operations

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has named Brian R. Dowd as senior vice president and California group manager, effective January 1, 2021. Dowd currently serves as vice president of Granite’s Nevada region and is a 34-year veteran of the company.

“Brian is a dynamic leader that will help guide our California operations continued growth as we work to meet the needs of all of our public and private clients,” said Granite President and Principal Executive Officer Kyle Larkin. In this role, Dowd will provide operational oversight and strategic direction and will be responsible for setting the vision and standards for financial, safety, and environmental performance, business growth, and employee development throughout California’s construction and construction materials businesses. Dowd will report to Chief Operating Officer Jim Radich, and will be based at Granite headquarters in Watsonville, California. Since 1986, Dowd has served in various estimating, project management and leadership roles across the company. In addition to his operational experience, Dowd has held corporate positions as leader of Granite’s employee development initiative, and vice president of human resources. In 2007, he transitioned back to operations where he was the regional manager in Sacramento and successfully guided the region through one of the toughest economic climates Granite has experienced. Dowd holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and is a Registered Engineer in the states of California and Nevada.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

