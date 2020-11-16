|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:30 | 16.11.2020
Granite Names James A. Radich as Chief Operating Officer
Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that effective December 1, 2020, James A. Radich is appointed executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO). As COO, Radich will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company and will provide the leadership to ensure that the appropriate reporting procedures, people, and systems are in place to meet the operating requirements and financial goals of the company. Radich will join the Executive Committee and will report to Granite President and Principal Executive Officer Kyle Larkin.
Since joining Granite in 1980, Radich has served in a progression of leadership roles across diverse end markets including tunneling, marine work, structures, underground, and earthwork. Prior to this appointment, Radich served as senior vice president and California group manager. From 1993 to 2011, Radich was employed outside of Granite. He is a proven leader and was named Granite’s 2020 Outstanding Leader, a recognition of individual achievement and embodiment of Granite’s Core Values. Radich will be based in Watsonville, California.
Radich received a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Santa Clara University, and is a Registered Civil Engineer in California.
