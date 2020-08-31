|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:30 | 31.08.2020
Granite Project Wins Association of Municipalities of Ontario Gas Tax Award
Granite (NYSE:GVA) is pleased to announce a Granite Inliner project, the Stamford Interceptor Trunk Sanitary Sewer Phase 1 Project for the Region of Niagara, Ontario, has been awarded the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Gas Tax Award. The AMO Gas Tax Award recognizes excellence in the use of federal Gas Funds. The Niagara Region was presented this award for their investment of federal Gas Tax funding in an innovative sewer rehabilitation project in the City of Niagara Falls.
The Stamford Interceptor Trunk Sanitary Sewer Phase 1 Project was completed by LiquiForce, Granite Inliner’s Canadian-based rehabilitation services company, using a no-dig trenchless pipeline rehabilitation technology, also known as cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining. CIPP extends the life of hydraulically adequate sewers at lower cost than excavating and replacing sewers in the streets and is less disruptive to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during construction while minimizing the environmental impact.
LiquiForce rehabilitated 7,600 feet (2,300 meters) of new and existing 42-inch (1,050-millimeter) and 48-inch (1,200-millimeter) diameter sanitary sewer main and 23 manholes bypassing the entire system including three pumping stations.
The Honorable Catherine McKenna, Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, addressed the Federal Gas Tax Awards ceremony, praising Niagara Region’s “very impressive work.”
“Congratulations to this year’s winner, Niagara Region,” said Minister McKenna. “You combined innovation and environmentally-friendly engineering and supported long-term planning with your sewer pipeline project. And you did a great job keeping the impact on the busy Niagara Falls tourism sector minimal.”
“It’s great to get recognition for the innovation that went into this project,” said Niagara Region Regional Chair, Jim Bradley. “The federal Gas Tax Fund played a very big role in making this happen.”
Read the AMO Gas Tax Award press release.
