22:15 | 09.11.2020
Granite Provides Business Update and Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Select Financial Information
Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today provided a business update and third quarter 2020 preliminary select financial information.
“I am pleased today to discuss some highlights of Granite’s recent performance, but first, I want to thank the Board of Directors for their confidence in my ability to lead Granite through the near-term challenges we are facing as we work to implement our long-term strategic vision,” said Kyle T. Larkin, President at Granite. “While we can all acknowledge that 2020 has been a difficult year on many fronts, our people will lead the Company through these tough times. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and California wildfires, our work levels remain steady with minimal project impact, and our business continues to adapt. As of September 30, 2020, total company committed and awarded projects (CAP) (1) stood at $4.2 billion, and Granite’s liquidity has improved over the course of the year. We are focused on completing our restated financials and filing with the SEC so we can once again direct all of our efforts on being the best builders and materials producers in the industry.
“Most importantly, our top concern remains the safety of our employees and our continued commitment to providing our employees with a safe and healthy work environment in this especially tumultuous year.”
The Company had $549.6 million of available liquidity, inclusive of $393.7 million of cash and marketable securities as of September 30, 2020 compared to $232.6 million of cash and marketable securities as of September 30, 2019. Debt was $413.9 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $403.1 million as of September 30, 2019. The Company did not make any borrowings during the quarter on its credit facility and continues to focus on strategic cash management. Additionally, the Company is working with its lenders to amend its credit facility to extend the filing deadline to February 28, 2021 for its audited financial statements on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2019 and for the Company’s Form 10-Qs for the first three quarters of 2020. The Company expects to enter into this amendment on or before November 15, 2020.
The Company ended the third quarter of 2020 with CAP(1) of $4.2 billion, which includes over $1 billion of best-value procurement work. Our CAP(1) balance is modestly higher from second quarter 2020 levels with increased best-value procurement work offsetting lower Heavy Civil operating group backlog, which is consistent with our procurement strategy shared in the second half of 2019. While project lettings vary by state, there is an overall recognition at the federal, state and local levels of the benefits infrastructure projects provide towards economic activity.
The investigation is substantially complete and the Company is evaluating the impact of the investigation on its prior period financial statements and implementing appropriate remediation actions. The Company will not file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2020 by November 9, 2020. Further, Granite will file a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with regard to its third quarter 2020 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
(1) CAP is comprised of unearned revenue and other awards, as well as CMGC/CMAR and alternative procurement projects.
Due to the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our forward-looking statements, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The reader is also cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law; we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.
