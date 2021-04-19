23:30 | 05.01.2022

Granite Selected for $90 Million Construction Manager/General Contractor Project in Northern California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been selected by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) as the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) for the approximately $90 million State Route 70 Binney Junction Roadway Rehabilitation and Complete Streets CM/GC project. In the first phase of this project, valued at $1.3 million, Granite will work closely with Caltrans and project designers on the design, constructability, and cost estimating portions of the project. The project will be located on SR 70 in the City of Marysville, in Caltrans District 3. The scope of work includes relocating utilities, reconstructing existing drainage systems, roadway widening and profile changes, replacing existing railroad structures at the Binney Junction Underpass and Marysville Underpass, realigning a portion of the Valley Subdivision and Sacramento Subdivision track alignments, and relocating an existing finger levee. “This is Granite’s third CM/GC project with Caltrans District 3 since 2018, and further enhances Granite’s portfolio of CM/GC, railroad, and levee work in the California Valley Region,” explained Colin Crawford, chief estimator for the Sacramento Area. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our collaborative partnership with Caltrans District 3 while providing vital infrastructure improvements to the Marysville community.” The Construction Management (CM) portion of the Binney Junction project is expected to begin in Q1, 2022 and the General Contractor (GC) phase is expected to begin in Q1, 2023.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005329/en/